UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 3 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Global COVID-19 death toll surpasses 3 million

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2021) Coronavirus-related deaths worldwide crossed 3 million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the latest global resurgence of COVID-19 infections is challenging vaccination efforts across the globe.

Worldwide COVID-19 deaths are rising once again, especially in Brazil and India. Health officials blame more infectious variants that were first detected in the United Kingdom and South Africa, along with public fatigue with lockdowns and other restrictions.

According to a Reuters tally, it took more than a year for the global coronavirus death toll to reach 2 million. The next 1 million deaths were added in about three months.

Brazil is leading the world in the daily average number of new deaths reported and accounts for one in every four deaths worldwide each day, according to a Reuters analysis.

India reported a record rise in COVID-19 infections on Monday, becoming the second nation after the United States to post more than 100,000 new cases in a day.

The European region, which includes 51 countries, has the highest total number of deaths at nearly 1.1 million.

Five European countries including the United Kingdom, Russia, France, Italy and Germany constitute about 60 percent of Europe's total coronavirus-related deaths.

The United States has the highest number of deaths of any country at the world at 555,000 and accounts for about 19 percent of all deaths due to COVID-19 in the world.

Related Topics

India World Russia Europe France Germany Italy Brazil United Kingdom South Africa United States Post All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Emir ..

7 minutes ago

Cuba Summons US Charge d'Affaires Over Fresh Human ..

23 minutes ago

Terrorist Threat in France Remains 'Very Strong' D ..

23 minutes ago

Kashmiris being targeted to ensure graveyard-silen ..

23 minutes ago

Planes Decommissioning Means US Is Not Ready to Re ..

23 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.70 a barrel M ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.