Global COVID-19 Infections Cross 27.57 Million, Death Toll At 895,990

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:45 AM

Global COVID-19 infections cross 27.57 million, death toll at 895,990

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) More than 27.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 895,990​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list, with 6,342,677 infections and 189,714 deaths; followed by India with 4,280,422 infections and 72,775 deaths; then Brazil with 4,162,073 infections and 127,464 deaths; and Russia with 1,035,789 infections and 17,993 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

More Stories From Middle East

