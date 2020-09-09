Global COVID-19 infections cross 27.57 million, death toll at 895,990

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) More than 27.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 895,990​ have died, according to a Reuters tally published on Wednesday.

According to the census, the United States topped the list, with 6,342,677 infections and 189,714 deaths; followed by India with 4,280,422 infections and 72,775 deaths; then Brazil with 4,162,073 infections and 127,464 deaths; and Russia with 1,035,789 infections and 17,993 deaths.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.