Global COVID-19 tally reaches 10-million mark

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2020) The total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, cases worldwide has touched 10 million, according to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

More than 498,895 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university.

About 5 million people, who had contracted the virus, have also recovered.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.