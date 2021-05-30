Global cybersecurity experts to discuss cross-border, collaborative defence strategies at GISEC 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) The Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference (GISEC), the most influential and connected cybersecurity event in the middle East and Africa, will begin at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on Monday, 31st May, 2021, and will host international experts who will collaborate in developing regional cybersecurity agendas.

GISEC 2021, which will run until 2nd June, will be a key platform for international dialogue on increasingly sophisticated cybercrimes targeting governments, critical national infrastructure and sensitive corporate data.

World-class cybersecurity solution providers and experts from over 30 countries, including innovators, such as Huawei and microsoft, will participate in the event.

Held under the theme, "Enabling Resilience in Digital Economies," GISEC’s conference programme will feature over 180 international speakers, including Matthias Schranner, Founder and CEO of the Schranner Negotiation Institute, Switzerland, Tonu Tammer, Executive Director of the Estonian Information System Authority, and Halushchenko Alexander, Chief Inspector of the Office of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

The event’s visitors will hear how international law enforcement agencies are working together to fight cybercriminals. Craig Jones, Cybercrime Director of Interpol, and Colonel Saeed M. Al Hajri, Director of the Cybercrime Department at the Dubai Police, will outline the joint operations aimed at identifying threats and their regional and national impacts.

"As cybercriminals become more sophisticated and bold, the vigilance of governments, businesses and citizens is more important than ever. The borderless nature of cybercrime means that organisations and individuals can be targeted from anywhere, so it is imperative that we collaborate in drafting strategies to help us navigate these complexities.

GISEC is the perfect platform for sparking that discussion," Al Hajri said.

With cybercrime continuing to rise due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, GISEC 2021 will be a crucial opportunity for regional cyber transformation. CISOs, CIOs, CTOs, regulators and policymakers from the government, finance, healthcare, telecoms, energy and utilities sectors will share innovative strategies for creating a robust and cyber-resilient ecosystem that inspires trust in the digital economy.

Backing the call for a unified defence approach, Jiawei Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE, said, "As we advance towards a more digitally focussed society following the pandemic, more devices are being connected and services are going online. Therefore, cybersecurity is now more important than ever."

GISEC is being organised in partnership with the UAE’s most influential cyber entities, including the UAE Cyber Security Council, the Dubai Electronic Security Centre, the Dubai Police, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Smart Dubai and the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

The UAE Cyber Security Council will also host the inaugural Global Cybersecurity Congress.

GISEC 2021 will take place amidst the strict COVID-19 prevention protocols, which enabled the DWTC to prove its ability to create the safest in-person business environment and deliver world-class events, in line with the highest safety standards.

"The international cybersecurity community looks to GISEC for a consensus and to build a roadmap on how we can defend organisations of all sizes from the damaging effects of cybercrime," said Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of Events Management at DWTC.