Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 08:01 PM

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) SHANGHAI, 22nd February, 2025 (WAM) - The three-day Global Developer Conference is currently underway in Shanghai, focusing on advancing the real-world application of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and accelerating the commercialization of AI.

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), the event, taking place from Friday to Sunday, has brought together over 100 developer communities from around the globe. The purpose of this gathering is to discuss industrial solutions for large language models and to promote applications of artificial intelligence.

It highlights significant breakthroughs in key AI areas, such as large-scale models, computing power, and software ecosystems.

The event is taking place as global attention focuses on China's growing influence in the AI sector, highlighted by the recent rise of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

On Monday, Goldman Sachs strategists predicted a potential 15 to 20% surge in China's stock market, driven by the country's rapid adoption of AI technologies.

They also forecast that AI adoption could potentially bring in US$200 billion in investment in the coming years.

According to a report released by the China internet Network Information Center, more than 16 percent of China's population had become users of generative AI as of June 2024.

The report also revealed that approximately 4,500 companies had integrated generative AI into their operations, generating a core business value of around US$80 billion.

