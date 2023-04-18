UrduPoint.com

Global Dubai Tea Forum 2023 To Discuss Future Trends Of Tea

Published April 18, 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) DUBAI, 17th April, 2023 (WAM) – The much-anticipated Global Dubai Tea Forum, organised, and hosted by DMCC, is back in its eighth edition under the theme of “Unpacking the Future of Tea: From Consumer Trends to New Market Opportunities”.
Today, tea is one of the most widely traded commodities, worth close to $50 billion. Astonishingly, this figure is expected to grow by over 40% this decade, buoyed by many growth factors, especially a new generation of consumers turning to tea.

Global demand is rising on all fronts, creating the need for a greater variety of choices including new flavored teas and specialty products. As such, the tea industry is waking up to substantial opportunities.
As one of the most important conventions on the international tea industry Calendar, the Global Dubai Tea Forum will bring together industry stakeholders from across the globe including tea producers, suppliers, buyers and governments to explore, discuss and address a fascinating blend of topics head on.


From key trends such as a new generation of consumers valuing the rich diversity, cultured history and lifestyle benefits of tea, to major challenges including constrained supply chains, inflation, climate change, advanced technologies and the push for greater sustainability, the conference will ultimately address how the tea industry can fully capitalise on the current opportunities and navigate the challenges within the sector to drive global growth.

Since its inception in 2022, the DMCC Tea Centre has witnessed consistent growth, handling over 33,902 million kilos of tea last year alone. The Centre's services have proven invaluable to the tea value chain, as they allow the industry to capitalize on the growing demand for specialty and premium teas while ensuring quality and consistency.

More Stories From Middle East

