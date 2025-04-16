Global Economy Under Pressure Could Slow To 2.3%: UNCTAD
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:45 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) The world economy is on a recessionary trajectory, driven by escalating trade tensions and persistent uncertainty, UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) alerted in its new report, “Trade and Development Foresights 2025 – Under pressure: Uncertainty reshapes global economic prospects”.
The report indicated that global growth is projected to slow to 2.3% in 2025, placing the world economy on a recessionary path. It cited mounting threats including trade policy shocks, financial volatility and a surge in uncertainty that risk derailing the global outlook.
Rising trade tensions are impacting global trade, with UNCTAD noting that recent tariff measures are disrupting supply chains and undermining predictability. “Trade policy uncertainty is at a historical high,” the report noted, “and this is already translating into delayed investment decisions and reduced hiring.”
The slowdown will affect all nations, but UNCTAD remains concerned about developing countries and especially the most vulnerable economies.
Many low-income countries face a "perfect storm" of worsening external financial conditions, unsustainable debt and weakening domestic growth.
UNCTAD underlined the real threat to economic growth, investment, and development progress, particularly for the most vulnerable economies.
UNCTAD points to the growth of trade among developing countries (South-South trade) as a source of resilience.
Already accounting for about one third of global trade, “the potential of South-South economic integration offers opportunities for many developing countries”, the report noted.
UNCTAD urged dialogue and negotiation, alongside stronger regional and global policy coordination, building on existing trade and economic ties.
“Coordinated action will be essential to restore confidence and keep development on track,” the report concluded.
Recent Stories
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 2024
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit ..
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China
TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman
China always supports Pakistan during every critical time: PM Shehbaz
More Stories From Middle East
-
Global economy under pressure could slow to 2.3%: UNCTAD4 minutes ago
-
DMCC calls to deepen UAE-UK tech trade at London roadshow4 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler briefed on ERC's projects, initiatives4 minutes ago
-
Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support20 minutes ago
-
SEWA implements over 19 energy transmission projects in 202434 minutes ago
-
Dubai Derma concludes with deals exceeding AED2.5 billion34 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week fosters excellence, strategic partnerships35 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Global Justice, Love, and Peace Summit at Expo City Dubai50 minutes ago
-
Emirati team wins 2nd place in global competition in China2 hours ago
-
TRENDS hosts conference in France on fight against terrorism in AI era2 hours ago
-
GPSSA attends seminar on innovative social security reforms in Oman2 hours ago
-
E& UAE revolutionises telecom tower inspections with AI-powered drones2 hours ago