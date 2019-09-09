Global energy undergoing change at unprecedented speed, says DoE Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Global energy is undergoing change at an unprecedented speed, driven by a blend of innovations in technology and the emerging supply and demand dynamics that influence consumer behaviour and policymaking frameworks, said Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE.

''We stand at a crossroads today, one that makes the transition to renewables and clean energy imperative to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the tenets of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. Abu Dhabi and the UAE take this energy transition very seriously and place it at the core of their programmes and strategies for the sector,'' Al Marar said in a statement on the occasion of Abu Dhabi hosting the World Energy Congress, which got underway today.

''Hosting the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi is a significant milestone that adds to the emirate’s impressive track record and cements its position as a world’s leading energy capital. Held under the theme, ‘Energy for Prosperity’, the global event brings together the most prominent decision and policymakers, including ministers, heads of companies, investors, researchers and industry experts.

It creates momentum for us at the Abu Dhabi DoE to carry on with our mission of steering the emirate’s transition towards an efficient, sustainable, and environmentally responsible system,'' he added.

The Congress, he continued, is a great platform to showcase the key developments transforming all facets of our local energy landscape, from the restructuring of the sector in 2018, all the way to the launch of the Abu Dhabi Demand-Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030 this week.

''The demand for energy and energy technologies is on the rise, and with that in mind, we developed the Abu Dhabi Integrated Energy Model, ‘Energy Cube’, which taps into advanced technological tools to test the impact of existing policies on the energy sector and the wider economy, while helping to project future scenarios for the next 10 to 30 years. We also continue to develop a solid energy infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, and we will be pleased to share our portfolio of the world’s leading projects such as the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, Noor Abu Dhabi Solar PV Plant, Al Taweelah Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant, Masdar Clean Energy Company, and many more during the Congress,'' he said in conclusion.