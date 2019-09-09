UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Energy Undergoing Change At Unprecedented Speed, Says DoE Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:45 PM

Global energy undergoing change at unprecedented speed, says DoE Chairman

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Global energy is undergoing change at an unprecedented speed, driven by a blend of innovations in technology and the emerging supply and demand dynamics that influence consumer behaviour and policymaking frameworks, said Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE.

''We stand at a crossroads today, one that makes the transition to renewables and clean energy imperative to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, and the tenets of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. Abu Dhabi and the UAE take this energy transition very seriously and place it at the core of their programmes and strategies for the sector,'' Al Marar said in a statement on the occasion of Abu Dhabi hosting the World Energy Congress, which got underway today.

''Hosting the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi is a significant milestone that adds to the emirate’s impressive track record and cements its position as a world’s leading energy capital. Held under the theme, ‘Energy for Prosperity’, the global event brings together the most prominent decision and policymakers, including ministers, heads of companies, investors, researchers and industry experts.

It creates momentum for us at the Abu Dhabi DoE to carry on with our mission of steering the emirate’s transition towards an efficient, sustainable, and environmentally responsible system,'' he added.

The Congress, he continued, is a great platform to showcase the key developments transforming all facets of our local energy landscape, from the restructuring of the sector in 2018, all the way to the launch of the Abu Dhabi Demand-Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030 this week.

''The demand for energy and energy technologies is on the rise, and with that in mind, we developed the Abu Dhabi Integrated Energy Model, ‘Energy Cube’, which taps into advanced technological tools to test the impact of existing policies on the energy sector and the wider economy, while helping to project future scenarios for the next 10 to 30 years. We also continue to develop a solid energy infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, and we will be pleased to share our portfolio of the world’s leading projects such as the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, Noor Abu Dhabi Solar PV Plant, Al Taweelah Reverse Osmosis Desalination Plant, Masdar Clean Energy Company, and many more during the Congress,'' he said in conclusion.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi Paris Congress 2015 2018 Event All From Agreement Industry Share

Recent Stories

Kalimat Foundation brings Arabic book collection t ..

50 minutes ago

NPCC signs MoUs with China’s CPECC, CNCEC to col ..

1 hour ago

International tourism up 4% in H1 2019, WTO report ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole King Salman on death of Prince ..

1 hour ago

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

2 hours ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.