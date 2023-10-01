Open Menu

Global Exhibitors Applaud Organisation Of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show In Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2023 | 09:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) SHARJAH, 1st October, 2023 (WAM) – The 52nd Watch & Jewellery middle East Show, which concludes at the Expo Centre Sharjah on Sunday evening, was a resounding success, attracting a large number of visitors who were eager to take advantage of the exceptional deals, valuable prizes, and exclusive offers available at the event.

In this edition, attendees have had the chance to explore unique and rare collections of gold, jewellery, and watches, as well as the latest fashion lines designed from diamonds and precious stones.

Over 500 exhibitors, featuring the most important local and international Names and specialized brands in jewellery design and manufacturing, participated in the Expo, offering a diverse and unparalleled showcase for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

International participants highlighted the vital role of the show as a premier platform to showcase their products, creativity, and the latest fashion lines in the world of jewellery, watches, precious stones, pearls, and diamonds.

Exhibitors commended the exhibition’s excellence, which is being held with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), emphasizing its positive implications for business growth and enhancement of their footprint in the region’s lucrative markets.

Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director at Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the centre has furnished exhibitors with an ideal environment to unveil their latest gold and jewellery innovations in a distinctive manner, aligning with the high standards of this biannual gathering.

Shattaf added that the show significantly benefits participants seeking robust direct selling prospects, extensive brand proliferation, business expansion, and a stronger presence in the Gulf's affluent jewellery and luxury watch sector.

Testifying to the exhibition's high organizational standards, Jack Romer, an exhibitor from Singapore, praised the show as a standout event. Romer, who recently took part in the Singapore International Jewellery Expo 2023, expressed his admiration for the organization and prominence of the Sharjah-based expo, celebrating it as a crucial platform for jewellery display.

For his part, Italian exhibitor Ronnie Villin echoed the sentiments, noting that the strategic distribution of exhibitors across a sprawling 30,000 square metres of exhibition space allowed for optimal privacy and presentation opportunities for each participant. This arrangement, Villin noted, enabled exhibitors to effectively display their precious jewellery and watch collections, thereby enhancing the value and allure of participating in the fair and cementing its position as a leading commercial hub in the regional jewellery industry.

