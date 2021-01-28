UrduPoint.com
Global Experts Convene For Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) The two-day fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), held virtually under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, convened with top global experts in rain enhancement science, on 25th to 26th January, 2021.

The event was organised by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) through the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP).

As part of its agenda, IREF 2021 examined several key topics relevant to rain enhancement research by attracting 30 international experts and researchers who addressed its various sessions. The sessions facilitated productive discussions among the prominent cloud-seeding experts in attendance from across the globe and high-level representatives from various local and international agencies.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of the NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia), said, "The fifth IREF has registered strong participation, validating the event’s status as an important platform for leading international experts and researchers to discuss the latest developments in rain enhancement research and science. We are confident that the event’s outcomes will contribute to building a robust knowledge base in this crucial research domain while supporting future research efforts to increase precipitation.

This will go a long way in securing sustainable water resources across the globe, especially in regions that face severe water scarcity."

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said, "The fifth edition of the IREF has reiterated the importance of international research collaboration to find science-based solutions to water scarcity challenges. The diverse ideas and studies presented by researchers and experts will significantly enhance our cloud-seeding capabilities to achieve the desired results through harnessing the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence."

Al Mazroui added, "Rain enhancement has proven to be an effective tool to sustain water resources. At the UAEREP, we look forward to receiving innovative project proposals as part of the programme’s fourth cycle launched during the forum."

Over the two days, the participants examined a wide range of topics and studies related to cloud seeding through several expert-led presentations and key sessions.

Hosted by the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, the IREF serves as a global platform to bring together leading international and national experts, researchers, scientists and stakeholders to tackle pressing water and sustainability issues worldwide.

