Global FDI Reaches $1.4 Trillion In 2024: UNCTAD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2025 | 05:15 PM
GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) Foreign direct investment (FDI) is at a crossroads, according to the latest Global Investment Trends Monitor released by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Monday.
In 2024, global FDI rose 11 percent to an estimated $1.4 trillion but dipped by 8 percent when excluding flows through European conduit economies – which often serve as transfer points for investments before they reach their final destination.
According to the UNCTAD report, FDI is expected to grow moderately in 2025, driven by improved financing conditions and increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A), though risks and investor uncertainty remain high.
The report highlighted that multinational transactions in conduit economies fuelled a 43 percent surge in developed economies. Without them, flows dropped 15 percent.
FDI to developing countries declined 2 percent posing challenges progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Investments in SDG-related sectors dropped 11 percent globally in 2024, with fewer projects in agrifood systems, infrastructure, and water and sanitation compared to 2015, when the goals were adopted.
Greenfield projects fell 8 percent in number and 7 percent in value, though investments in semiconductors and AI kept values near 2023's record.
International project finance, concentrated in infrastructure, continued to fall sharply. Deals dropped 26 percent in number, with values down nearly a third.
The report added that cross-border M&A deals fell 13 percent, but total values rose 2 percent, signalling a potential recovery from a two-year downward trend.
Recent Stories
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD
NA witnesses heated protest by opposition upon arrival of PM Shehbaz
Pakistan Afghan govt to deny use of its soil by terrorists
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & ..
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards
Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion
More Stories From Middle East
-
Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta5 minutes ago
-
Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: European academics5 minutes ago
-
Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD5 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & Community Developme ..35 minutes ago
-
'42 Abu Dhabi' opens admissions for tuition-free coding programme35 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting50 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr orders promotion of local police personnel in Ras Al Khaimah1 hour ago
-
UAE President receives Afghan Interior Minister2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil drops to $83.58 pb2 hours ago
-
China's cold chain logistics sector achieves strong growth in 20242 hours ago
-
Hamdan Foundation announces winners of its educational awards2 hours ago
-
Brand Finance names ADNOC most valuable brand at $18.9 billion2 hours ago