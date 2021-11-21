UrduPoint.com

Global Finance Leaders From 41 Different Countries In Abu Dhabi For Fifth Edition Of ADGM’s Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 07:00 PM

Global finance leaders from 41 different countries in Abu Dhabi for fifth edition of ADGM’s Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) – Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) flagship Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off tomorrow Monday with an eagerly awaited agenda packed with over 200 speakers, 80 sessions and 40 hours of content shaping the global fintech landscape.

The event will be attended by the world’s foremost policy and decision makers, fintech innovators, unicorns, financial sector leaders, and investors. The fifth edition of the middle East’s largest Fintech festival will take place from 22 to 24 November 2021 in an exciting hybrid format, with the physical event hosted at ADGM. The agenda for the Festival can be accessed here.

The virtual platform of the Festival is seeing record-breaking international interest in comparison to previous years, with three times more registrations and participants flying in from 41 different countries.

This year’s Festival features 14 different forums and segments, including return of the highly successful Innovation Challenge, Fintech100, Investor Forum, Government Fintech Forum, Youth Circle, Fintech Awards, as well as exciting new forums: - CxO21, a digital banking innovation summit that delves into the world of corporate innovation and digital banking; - Token, focusing on the fast-evolving world of digital assets and currencies; - Fintech for Good, a dedicated forum taking a closer look at the intersection of sustainability, Fintech and innovation; - Fintech Souk, a close look at cutting-edge developments in retail and payments; and - Risk4.

0, a forum focussing on risk management in Fintech and financial security.

Commenting on this year’s Festival, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: "Given the rapid pace of transformation across the financial services sector, continued knowledge-sharing on how best to address and embrace these changes is crucial. We at ADGM take great pride in hosting the region’s largest Fintech festival alongside esteemed colleagues, respected decision makers, and leading financial sector and Fintech representatives. This year’s Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival will bear no exception to past editions in its aspiration to be inspiring, thought-provoking, and transformative, underpinned by a commitment to highlight Abu Dhabi as a global capital for financial innovation, investment, and regulatory excellence."

The 2021 edition of the Festival has taken a significant step forward in growth and influence as a global platform, and for the first time will host the CEOs and Chairmen of multiple major financial institutions as well as the founders of some of the world’s most promising start-ups.

The Festival will be presented as an invite-only, leadership first physical forum in the ADGM, with digital broadcast. The physical gathering is set to be the most influential gathering of financial leadership in the region in 2021.

ADGM welcomes all interested participants to register for the virtual event here and to be part of the conversations shaping the future of finance.

Related Topics

World Abu Dhabi Circle Middle East November Market Event All From Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

General Commission of the European Union hosts Oho ..

General Commission of the European Union hosts Ohood Al Roumi to share UAE exper ..

28 seconds ago
 UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Fede ..

UAE ranked first in 9 gender balance indexes: Federal Competitiveness and Statis ..

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews UoS’s plans for the ATLAS collaboration

46 minutes ago
 13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,409 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fu ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence P ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of h ..

Saqr Ghobash participates in advisory meeting of heads of IPU geopolitical group ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.