Global finance leaders from 41 different countries in Abu Dhabi for fifth edition of ADGM’s Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 21st November 2021 (WAM) – Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) flagship Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off tomorrow Monday with an eagerly awaited agenda packed with over 200 speakers, 80 sessions and 40 hours of content shaping the global fintech landscape.

The event will be attended by the world’s foremost policy and decision makers, fintech innovators, unicorns, financial sector leaders, and investors. The fifth edition of the middle East’s largest Fintech festival will take place from 22 to 24 November 2021 in an exciting hybrid format, with the physical event hosted at ADGM. The agenda for the Festival can be accessed here.

The virtual platform of the Festival is seeing record-breaking international interest in comparison to previous years, with three times more registrations and participants flying in from 41 different countries.

This year’s Festival features 14 different forums and segments, including return of the highly successful Innovation Challenge, Fintech100, Investor Forum, Government Fintech Forum, Youth Circle, Fintech Awards, as well as exciting new forums: - CxO21, a digital banking innovation summit that delves into the world of corporate innovation and digital banking; - Token, focusing on the fast-evolving world of digital assets and currencies; - Fintech for Good, a dedicated forum taking a closer look at the intersection of sustainability, Fintech and innovation; - Fintech Souk, a close look at cutting-edge developments in retail and payments; and - Risk4.

0, a forum focussing on risk management in Fintech and financial security.

Commenting on this year’s Festival, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said: "Given the rapid pace of transformation across the financial services sector, continued knowledge-sharing on how best to address and embrace these changes is crucial. We at ADGM take great pride in hosting the region’s largest Fintech festival alongside esteemed colleagues, respected decision makers, and leading financial sector and Fintech representatives. This year’s Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival will bear no exception to past editions in its aspiration to be inspiring, thought-provoking, and transformative, underpinned by a commitment to highlight Abu Dhabi as a global capital for financial innovation, investment, and regulatory excellence."

The 2021 edition of the Festival has taken a significant step forward in growth and influence as a global platform, and for the first time will host the CEOs and Chairmen of multiple major financial institutions as well as the founders of some of the world’s most promising start-ups.

The Festival will be presented as an invite-only, leadership first physical forum in the ADGM, with digital broadcast. The physical gathering is set to be the most influential gathering of financial leadership in the region in 2021.

ADGM welcomes all interested participants to register for the virtual event here and to be part of the conversations shaping the future of finance.