Global financial leaders discuss future of financial governance at AIM Investment Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The AIM Investment Summit hosted a roundtable discussion on shaping the future of global financial governance amid international economic challenges, Currency multipolarity, and diverging monetary policies across advanced and emerging economies.

The session gathered central bank governors, financial leaders from various countries, global experts, and decision-makers.

The discussion focused on several key themes, most notably the need to build flexible regulatory frameworks to tackle persistent inflation and economic volatility, the accelerating shift towards digital finance – especially with the rise of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) – and the urgent mobilisation of capital to achieve climate transition goals.

Participants emphasised the importance of inclusive innovation and the development of local currency bond markets as a fundamental pillar of long-term financial resilience.

Ahmet Ismaili, Governor of the Central Bank of Kosovo, stressed the importance of building a stable financial system and robust compliance mechanisms. He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to strengthening the regulatory and supervisory framework in line with EU regulations and international standards, including enhanced cybersecurity measures to reduce operational and compliance risks amid the ongoing digital transformation.

Emmanuel Tutuba, Governor of the Bank of Tanzania, highlighted the national economy’s resilience in the face of global challenges, noting that Tanzania achieved GDP growth and a lower inflation rate compared to the global average.

Governor Tutuba also addressed the importance of regional integration through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area, stating that such frameworks offer significant opportunities for Tanzania to expand trade, attract investment, and stimulate job creation.

Mamadou Diop, Vice Governor of the Central Bank of West African States, delivered a key intervention on the limitations of advanced monetary policies in curbing inflation amid current global disruptions. He affirmed that conventional tools are no longer sufficient to address inflationary pressures, particularly those driven by supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. He called for structural reforms aimed at diversifying economies, improving fiscal capacity, and strengthening public administration to build resilience against external shocks.

Gulbahor Naziri, representing the National Bank of Tajikistan, showcased compelling investment opportunities for foreign investors in the country’s growing banking sector. She stressed that Tajikistan offers a transparent and accessible regulatory environment, among the lowest capital requirements for banks in the region, and a simplified licensing process that guarantees application review within three months. She also highlighted strong legal protections for investor rights and a stable financial system that encourages both local and international investment.

The session discussed how central banks and financial institutions can navigate the intersection of geopolitical shifts and digital disruption.

Speakers called for the development of global financial institutions that ensure fairer representation, while also highlighting the role of technology in enhancing transparency, efficiency, and financial inclusion.

Participants reiterated their shared commitment to shaping a forward-looking financial system that balances stability with adaptability, fosters sustainable development, and supports a more cooperative and multipolar global economic order.