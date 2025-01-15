Global firms showcase innovative solutions at World Future Energy Summit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The World Future Energy Summit, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, has drawn a strong presence from global companies presenting innovative solutions to expand their presence in the local and regional markets via the UAE.

Representatives from several companies attending the summit's first day told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the region offers valuable investment opportunities, particularly the UAE, which serves as a strategic hub for growth in the renewable energy sector.

Lorenzo Jourdain, Chief Commercial Officer of Spanish firm Nomad Solar Energy, said the company is showcasing mobile solar energy containers designed to replace traditional diesel generators in remote areas. The containers, which can be installed in 90 minutes, aim to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, making them ideal for remote projects, mining sites, and large event venues.

Jourdain added that the UAE and the region offer an ideal environment for deploying this technology.

Brijesh Gupta, Director and CEO of Indian company NewEnergie Renewables Pvt Ltd., explained that the company is introducing its new solar tracking system to the middle East market. This is the first time the company has presented the product in the UAE, looking to collaborate with local partners and establish a manufacturing base in the country.

He emphasised the UAE’s strategic role as a gateway to the Middle East market, supported by its significant investments in renewable energy.

Julia Liu, General Manager of the Overseas Department at Chinese company Solargiga Energy Holdings Ltd., discussed the company's plans to enter the Middle East market with its advanced solar panel manufacturing technology.

Liu confirmed that the company has signed agreements with key players in the UAE market, and 2025 is set to be a crucial year for its regional expansion.

She highlighted the UAE's abundant sunlight and its role as a hub for renewable energy innovation, as the company seeks to form partnerships for growth.

Tianlun Chen, Sales Manager of Chinese company Antai Technology CO., Ltd., outlined plans to expand into the Gulf market with advanced solar panel mounting structures for large, residential, and industrial projects. The company has already established a presence in several regional markets through strategic partnerships and is now focusing on strengthening its position in the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Chen emphasised that the Middle East is a key global solar energy market, and the UAE's renewable energy hub status enhances companies’ chances of success.