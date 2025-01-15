Global Firms Showcase Innovative Solutions At World Future Energy Summit
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) The World Future Energy Summit, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, has drawn a strong presence from global companies presenting innovative solutions to expand their presence in the local and regional markets via the UAE.
Representatives from several companies attending the summit's first day told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the region offers valuable investment opportunities, particularly the UAE, which serves as a strategic hub for growth in the renewable energy sector.
Lorenzo Jourdain, Chief Commercial Officer of Spanish firm Nomad Solar Energy, said the company is showcasing mobile solar energy containers designed to replace traditional diesel generators in remote areas. The containers, which can be installed in 90 minutes, aim to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, making them ideal for remote projects, mining sites, and large event venues.
Jourdain added that the UAE and the region offer an ideal environment for deploying this technology.
Brijesh Gupta, Director and CEO of Indian company NewEnergie Renewables Pvt Ltd., explained that the company is introducing its new solar tracking system to the middle East market. This is the first time the company has presented the product in the UAE, looking to collaborate with local partners and establish a manufacturing base in the country.
He emphasised the UAE’s strategic role as a gateway to the Middle East market, supported by its significant investments in renewable energy.
Julia Liu, General Manager of the Overseas Department at Chinese company Solargiga Energy Holdings Ltd., discussed the company's plans to enter the Middle East market with its advanced solar panel manufacturing technology.
Liu confirmed that the company has signed agreements with key players in the UAE market, and 2025 is set to be a crucial year for its regional expansion.
She highlighted the UAE's abundant sunlight and its role as a hub for renewable energy innovation, as the company seeks to form partnerships for growth.
Tianlun Chen, Sales Manager of Chinese company Antai Technology CO., Ltd., outlined plans to expand into the Gulf market with advanced solar panel mounting structures for large, residential, and industrial projects. The company has already established a presence in several regional markets through strategic partnerships and is now focusing on strengthening its position in the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Chen emphasised that the Middle East is a key global solar energy market, and the UAE's renewable energy hub status enhances companies’ chances of success.
Recent Stories
RTA upgrade 8 marine transport stations to meet Dubai Code for People of Determi ..
AD Ports Group to invest in Greenfield Sarzha Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazak ..
Presidents of UAE, Kenya take part in Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreeme ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, govern ..
Japanese firms explore regional expansion opportunities at World Future Energy S ..
Region brimming with large-scale projects, major investment opportunities: Power ..
Dozens rescued, 15 bodies pulled from South Africa mine
Teen qualifier Fonseca 'wants more and more' after Melbourne upset
Jesus suffers ACL injury as Arsenal eye January transfers
Stocks rise tracking tariffs, inflation and earnings
Projects of GSPCMP to develop city, as to be source of jobs: Tareen
SIFC, P3A sign MoU to boost ‘Invest Pakistan’ project
More Stories From Middle East
-
RTA upgrade 8 marine transport stations to meet Dubai Code for People of Determination8 seconds ago
-
AD Ports Group to invest in Greenfield Sarzha Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan19 seconds ago
-
Global firms showcase innovative solutions at World Future Energy Summit34 seconds ago
-
Presidents of UAE, Kenya take part in Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signing39 seconds ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, government as part of firs ..55 seconds ago
-
Japanese firms explore regional expansion opportunities at World Future Energy Summit1 minute ago
-
Region brimming with large-scale projects, major investment opportunities: PowerChina1 minute ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza4 hours ago
-
15th edition of Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge kicks off February 254 hours ago
-
Tadweer Group launches its first Youth Council and Ambassador programme during EcoWASTE 20255 hours ago
-
UAE leads efforts to accelerate pace of sustainability5 hours ago
-
UAE SWAT Challenge embraces diversity, competitiveness: Moldova Team5 hours ago