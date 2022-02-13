Global food industry leaders will examine latest trends to chart a better food future at Gulfood 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) Global industry leaders, innovators and major disruptors will examine the latest trends and create meaningful dialogue to chart a better food future at Gulfood 2022, the 27th edition of the world’s largest annual F&B sourcing event.

The mega event, running from 13-17 February at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), will also see a host of high-calibre F&B decision makers share valuable insights on evolving trends in the all-new Gulfood Inspire conference, during an informative and educational five days. Gulfood 2022 brings leading business tycoons from the food and beverage industry, retail heads, agriculturists, technologists, policymakers, ministers, analysts and futurists from around the world under one roof.

A star-studded line-up of award-winning chefs will showcase their culinary skills to the attendees. World-famous food journalists, influencers, disruptors and global trendsetters will also grace the occasion.

Oragnsiers say this year visitors can expect a brand new programme roster. It features Gulfood Zero Waste, which will shed light on major global food issues; Gulfood Top Table, an initiative highlighting culinary experiences with a live line-up of chefs and food influencers; Gulfood e-commerce platform, a networking and conference agenda; Gulfood YouthX, a platform to empower the most promising aspiring chefs; Gulfood Inspire, which sees a host of speakers take to the stage and the Global Changemakers a future-focused start-up programme.

The event will underscore the UAE’s status at the forefront of sector change and leading role in tackling global issues.

The 2022 edition is also poised to act as a springboard for some of the latest innovations in sustainable packaging and carbon zero food products.

Major global challenges, trends and change drivers will be examined, including e-commerce, technology, sustainability and disruptive cellular agriculture bio-innovation (the production of animal-sourced foods from cell culture methods) and emerging slow and plant-based food trends.

Driving creativity and change, this year’s edition will shape the future of food. In another industry first, this year’s event will feature an e-commerce platform, an exclusive networking and conference agenda powering the increasingly growing role of the digital marketplace in the food supply chain.

The event also pledges to provide a secure and hygienic environment to ensure the health and safety of every participant and attendee.

With product sampling and handling a vital interaction at the global F&B event, DWTC’s proven protocols have been further intensified. Under strict guidance and coordination with the Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Municipality to ensure the safest possible business conditions.

Wearing masks is mandatory, with social distancing in place to ensure the wellbeing of all delegates.