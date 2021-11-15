Global Franchise Market Exhibition begins with more than 50 international brands

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, Vice Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre, Monday inaugurated the 5th edition of the Global Franchise Market – TGFM, which is back after two years with more than 50 international brands on board.

This unique edition displays the most prominent franchising establishments while demonstrating success stories for businesses over the past few years, withstanding the global epidemic.

Following the inauguration, Al Ghandi toured the exhibition area where he was briefed about the innovative ideas and the most promising business opportunities for franchisors, who aim to expand their footprint in the UAE and the wider middle East region.

After being awarded as the Middle East’s "Franchise Event of the Year 2020", TGFM thrives on providing the ultimate platform for networking.

And since this is a rapidly moving industry, the organising team ensured that TGFM would continue to serve as the industry’s one-stop-shop for the regional franchise community. It brings together top-notch investors, franchisees, leading entrepreneurs, international franchise experts, and the world’s best brands to connect and discuss franchising business opportunities in the MENA region.

"After the challenging circumstances that affected all industries in the past two years, the 2021-end of year outlook for the sector looks very optimistic. There is an increased expectancy for demand with Dubai Expo 2020 being held in the city," said Anas Al Madani, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of INDEX Holding.

Commenting on the rise of Dubai’s business expansion, Eng. Al Madani, also stated, "Dubai Expo 2020, the exceptional infrastructure in Dubai, the growing population, and the UAE’s prominent position as a popular shopping destination are vital factors for this growth."

TGFM also introduces a number of engaging activities throughout the year such as "Tuesday Webinars" and "The Franchise Talk".

The "Tuesday Webinars" are a dedicated platform for brands to reach out to the Middle East potential partners and present their specificities and future developments. Sessions such as "The Franchise Talk" deliver daily articles on trends, market updates, and a monthly newsletter to the Middle East franchise community which has more than 21,000 viewers.

Imad Charaf Eddine, Chairman and CEO, Francorp Middle East, said, "I believe TGFM is a great opportunity for business owners and investors looking to grow. It brings people from across the region under one roof to meet and discuss business opportunities in a professional yet exciting environment.

TGFM is the exact place to be to promote your franchise business and build relationships with potential buyers."

This exhibition features more than 50 brands showcased by regional and international exhibitors. Brand representatives will have an exclusive opportunity to access the Franchise Business Hub, where B2B meetings and dedicated networking sessions will take place between brands, investors and franchisees.

More than 150 meetings have been scheduled before the event date between brands and investors and the organising team is expecting to close more than 300 by the end of the second day.

From another perspective, the rapid recovery of the Food and Beverage industry and the enormous demand for online delivery mechanisms in the UAE and the region have nourished the franchise industry.

According to Dubai Chamber, a total of 16,000 new companies joined in the first eight months of 2021, bringing its total membership to more than 275,000, posting year-on-year growth of 68.5 percent.

Salma Matar Almansoori, Direct Manager at the Emirates Association for Franchise Development, said, "Emirates Association for Franchise Development (FAD) is delighted for the commencement of franchising activities and events in the UAE after the long pause imposed by COVID-19. Today The Global Franchise Market Exhibition (TGFM), recognised as the leading franchising event in the Middle East and a dedicated platform for franchisors and brands to connect with investors and franchisees seeking developments within the MENA region, open its doors."

The UAE’s announcement recently, to offer long-term residence visas to mega-investors and top business leaders, is attracting a wealth of financial capital and encouraging global start-ups to explore franchise opportunities and target the country’s lucrative retail, food, and hospitality sectors.

He also said, "The traditional franchise models like Food and Beverage continue to thrive, but the country has also seen new models and concepts outside these conventional domains. These businesses realise that Dubai and the UAE is an important and strategic spot to start such expansions."

TGFM is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, with the strategic partnership of Franchise Souq and Francorp Middle East as Platinum Sponsor and the support of Dubai Tourism.