Global Franchise Market in Dubai concludes today

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) The 4th edition of The Global Franchise Market, TGFM, concluded today on a high-note, attracting more than 1,600 investors and franchisees from different parts of the world, while also featuring the participation of 80 leading brands, representing a variety of business industries and sectors.

Throughout the two days, the exhibition floor witnessed several successful meetings and lucrative business partnerships and agreements. Golden Fork Seafood Restaurants, a 33-year-old Dubai-based seafood restaurant chain, signed a master franchise agreement with Uganda-based Rawda Holdings Limited. The agreement was signed in the presence of Mohammed Shanavas, Managing Director, Golden Fork Seafood Restaurants LLC, and Tarig Mohamed, Chairman of Rawda Holding Ltd, Uganda. Through this agreement, Golden Fork Seafood Restaurants will develop 25 outlets across five countries in Central Africa.

Ruky perfumes, the Dubai-based perfume brand, signed a regional franchise development agreement, which involves a 30-outlet expansion across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Shanith Mangalat, MD, Ruky Perfumes LLC, and Mohammed Salem of Al Salem Group, Al Ain.

Rolf G.

Kirst, board Member, Franchise Pool International, said, "TGFM is a unique platform to meet the ever-growing list of potential investors and leading franchise brands from the UAE, the middle East and the globe who prefer face-to-face interactions. Moreover, Dubai is the best location for us franchise exhibitors, as it is home to those visitors who have the capital to start a real business and the imagination to succeed and expand their business."

Romany Ward, Marketing Executive, Coffee Planet, Dubai, said, "With a strong and established trading base across our food service, retail and C-store platforms in Dubai, it is indeed a great opportunity for us to be a part of a regionally focused franchise event such as TGFM here in Dubai, the homeland of our business and roastery. At TGFM, we met many serious F&B investors looking to partner with us, and we hope to continue growing the success story of our brand in the UAE and wider GCC countries."

Umair Tariq, CFO, Kido Schools, said, "While the franchise industry is rapidly evolving in many countries of the GCC and MENA regions, the UAE remains a preferred destination for franchisors and franchisees, given its easy accessibility, the stability of its legal and regulatory systems and its openness to foreign investment."