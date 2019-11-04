UrduPoint.com
Global Franchise Market Starts Tomorrow In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 02:15 PM

The 4th edition of The Global Franchise Market – TGFM, the official franchising event in Dubai, begins tomorrow at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) The 4th edition of The Global Franchise Market – TGFM, the official franchising event in Dubai, begins tomorrow at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This annual premier franchise event, which is held under the patronage of Dubai Economy, aims to highlight Dubai’s preeminent status as a leading franchise destination and help facilitate new franchise opportunities and potential business partnerships for franchisors coming from various countries.

In its latest edition, TGFM is set to attract nearly 1,600 investors and franchisees while also featuring the participation of 80 leading brands, representing a variety of business industries and sectors.

This year, the exhibition is set to feature the attendance of three new countries including Croatia, Latvia and Estonia, while also witnessing the presence of three franchise pavilions represented by World Franchise Associates, Franchise Pool International and Francorp Baltic.

Additionally, TGFM 2019 showcases new franchise concepts particularly in the field of entertainment, agriculture, logistics and information technology.

For the first time this year, TGFM presents the all new Franchise Business Hub – an exclusive networking platform designed specifically to provide investors and franchisees a unique chance to discuss franchise investment opportunities with leading exhibiting brands.

The Global Franchise Market is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding with the support of the Ministry of Economy – National Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises and Projects, and with the strategic partnership of Franchise Souq and Francorp middle East as Platinum Sponsor.

