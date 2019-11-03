Global Future Councils discuss future of technology, infrastructure, and geopolitical transformations

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 3rd November 2019 (WAM) - The 4th annual meeting of the Global Future Councils was held in Dubai and organised by the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. A number of future councils focused on the future of vital sectors in the fields of technology, infrastructure and geopolitical transformations looks into challenges and solutions in these vital sectors.

The Global Future Councils meetings are attended by 700 experts and scientists from 70 countries, to discuss the future of the most vital sectors and explore the challenges ahead to map the future trends and make a positive change in the lives of communities and peoples.

Technology sector Global Future Council on Energy Technologies The council discusses how energy technologies play a critical role for emissions reduction. The Global Future Council on Energy Technologies will focus on better understanding the role of energy technologies with a system perspective, and on making recommendations for action to accelerate the energy transition.

Global Future Council on Artificial Intelligence The council reviews the decisions about the responsible design of artificial intelligence (AI) which are often made by engineers with little training in the complex ethical considerations at play. Universities have struggled to find effective ways to integrate these issues into curricula for students in technical domains. In response, the Forum’s Global Future Council on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics has recommended creating a repository of actionable and useful materials for faculty who wish to add social inquiry and discourse into their AI coursework.

Global Future Council on the Internet of Things The council discusses IoT as connected devices outnumber people worldwide. These devices, commonly known as the internet of things (IoT), come in many forms, from smart building technologies that monitor and manage energy usage to connected vehicles that help anticipate and avoid potential collisions. By 2025, the number of IoT devices is projected to exceed 40 billion, fuelled by continued technological advances and the plummeting costs of computing, storage and connectivity.

Global Future Council on Cybersecurity The Global Future Council on Cybersecurity will draw a comprehensive picture of the cybersecurity and digital trust landscape, develop cybersecurity and resilience as a key element of executive decision-making, and provide expert input to the World Economic Forum’s Platform for Shaping the Future of Cybersecurity and Digital Trust.

Global Future Council on New Network Technologies The Global Future Council on New Network Technologies will explore the incentives for network development and the distribution of value throughout the 5G ecosystem, as well as the role of new ecosystems in driving value and innovation.

Global Future Council on Quantum Computing The Global Future Council on Quantum Computing will explore related trends, and define and explain to a broad audience the new capabilities of these technologies along with their potential to transform industries and society.

Geopolitical Transformations sector Global Future Council on China The Global Future Council on China will explore emerging models of Chinese leadership adapted to a new era of globalisation. It will develop case studies to illustrate how business leaders inside and outside China can navigate this changing landscape to bring an entrepreneurial approach to solving global challenges. It will also make recommendations for building trust between stakeholders.

Global Future Council on Japan Japan is undergoing transformation in a number of ways. Globalization 4.0 and a dramatic shift in demographics is forcing the country to rapidly change its economic and social structures. At the same time, the Japan-based business sector is seeking innovative new business models and global expansion. Geopolitically, Japan has become a more assertive player in the world as Globalization 4.0 takes hold. The Global Future Council on Japan will provide practical thought leadership to steer the future of Japan with respect to its global positioning.

Global Future Council on Europe The Global Future Council on Europe comprises leading thinkers, experts, government ministers, business leaders, international organisations, and civil society interested in contributing to the debate on the future of Europe. It will examine the ability of democratic governance to adjust to the changing economic context, consider how Europe can drive necessary reforms, and help European decision-makers develop an inspiring narrative for the region, including an ambition to assume global leadership in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Global Future Council on Russia In the Russian Federation, the development of new technologies and the ecosystem supporting their implementation, remains one of the key drivers for diversification of the country’s economy. The Global Future Council on Russia will look at the global discourse around adopting national- level digital economy strategies, with an emphasis on AI. The group of international and Russian stakeholders will together address these issues, based on international best practices and solutions.

Global Future Council on the Korean Peninsula The Global Future Council on the Korean Peninsula investigates how to contribute to the diplomatic process, and how to rebuild the North Korean economy and reintegrate it into the global system. Working closely with all stakeholders, the Council works on a wide range of ideas, such as connecting specific communities, capacity- building initiatives, research and roadmap development, and high-level meetings.

Global Future Council on the United States As the political scene in the United States grows increasingly polarized, US foreign policy has also become more complicated to conduct. This reality is occurring just as the external challenges are increasing in number and complexity, be they geopolitical, economic, trade, technological or often a confluence of all of these. The Global Future Council on the United States will gather a politically diverse group of veteran and emerging thought leaders to seek out potential areas of agreement between the two sides of the divide, when it comes to how US diplomacy is conducted in the decades ahead.

Global Future Council on Geopolitics The Global Future Council on Geopolitics will provide intellectual guidance to the Forum’s work in this area, and will shape a number of Forum work streams including the Global Risks Report. Areas of focus for the council include: deciphering an increasingly multiconceptual world, in which intranational and international differences on key norms and values appear to be widening and hardening; examining pressures on existing institutions, agreements and alliances with a view to shaping an agenda for multilateral reform and renewal; and developing a systems view of the geopolitical landscape, with particular attention paid to the intersection of geopolitics with other fields – notably economics, technology, society and the environment.

Infrastructure sector Global Future Council on Agile Governance The Global Future Council on Agile Governance in the 2018-2019 term focused on providing guidance on the best agile governance tools for addressing different policy questions. In the 2019-2020 term, the council will build on this work and create a platform for communities of practitioners of these agile governance tools to share best practice, expand the use of these tools and push their boundaries.

Global Future Council on Transparency and Anti-corruption The Global Future Council on Transparency and Anti-Corruption will bring together experts from business, government, academia and civil society to redefine the boundaries of anti-corruption efforts with the aim of fostering trust and improving integrity and transparency within the public and private sectors.

Global Future Council on Cities and Urbanisation The Global Future Council on Cities and Urbanisation will focus on working with cities to find the innovation, capacity and financing necessary to address their challenges. The Global Future Council will establish a Pitch Your City Challenge initiative; establish a City Capacity Building Programme; and map the Urban Infrastructure Finance Architecture.

Global Future Council on Mobility The Global Future Council on Mobility seeks to identify the points of innovation or cultural transformation on the brink of impacting the movement of people and goods. The council will support the work of the System Initiative on Shaping the Future of Mobility by examining the impact of cities, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, sustainability and society on mobility.

Global Future Council on Global Public Goods in the Fourth Industrial Revolution The Global Future Council on Global Public Goods in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) will shape a bold and ambitious vision for how to fundamentally harness and shape the 4IR for positively protecting, promoting and expanding global public goods in service of humanity. The council will, through its thought and action leadership, inform and shape the Forum’s Centre for Global Public Goods’ strategy in this domain.