Global Grad Show announces open call to address COVID-19 collateral issues

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2020) A leading social impact innovation platform for graduate students across the world, the Global Grad Show, is extending its efforts beyond its yearly programme to announce an open call to its global academic network looking for solutions to COVID-19 collateral issues.

The Global Grad Show encourages all graduates, undergraduates and professors of all academic backgrounds and universities around the world to submit their proposals by 2nd April 2020. Any selected project will be announced by 16th April. The platform is held in partnership with the Investment Corporation of Dubai, ICD, and supported by ARM Holdings and Dubai Culture.

"COVID-19 is entangling the world in a healthcare challenge and creating a tailspin of circumstances that need to be addressed to safeguard our communities, the global economy, and the way we live and interact with each other. With the full support of the ICD and a consortium of institutions, the Global Grad Show will help enable its creative community to challenge the global threats the world faces today," said ICD Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Al Shaibani.

The proposals must address collateral issues related to COVID-19. Examples include improving the efficiency of self-quarantine, increasing treatment capacity and screening methods, mitigating contagious behaviour individually and within groups and enabling collaborative efforts amongst private and public sectors.

"Like climate change, pandemics such as COVID-19 know no borders and threaten us all. In announcing this initiative, we hope to channel the immense creativity of the world’s universities towards the challenge of COVID-19 and its various medical, economic and social dimensions. In doing so, we hope to show the world that even our gravest threats present opportunities for innovation and community," said Brendan McGetrick, Head of Curation of the Global Grad Show and Curative Director of The Museum of the Future.

A team of health professionals and innovation specialists will support the selection and development of chosen projects. Any selected proposal will be funded through prototyping and testing. Creators of a selected proposal will be awarded the tuition fee of their current studies, or equivalent scholarship for the department of selected professors.

The Global Grad Show is a diverse gathering of universities and graduates working on social impact innovation that offers first-hand access to the next generation who are designing solutions to tackle today’s challenges.