UrduPoint.com

Global Halal Brazil Forum Attracted 3,000 Participants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:15 AM

Global Halal Brazil Forum attracted 3,000 participants

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2021) – About 3,000 people watched the debates at the Global Halal Brazil (GHB) Business Forum, which convened here recently in a hybrid format, promoted by the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and FAMBRAS Halal, the halal certification branch of the Federation of Muslim Associations of Brazil.

The audience included those who participated online and in-person at the Renaissance hotel in São Paulo. Part of the lectures was made remotely and part on-site at the hotel, according a statement by the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

"The importance of creating incentives for the Brazilian halal industry was more than clear," said the vice president for International Relations at the ABCC, Mohamad Orra Mourad, mentioning one of the needs perceived at the forum.

The president of FAMBRAS Halal, Mohamed Zoghbi, said he watched the forum with the certainty the event made a significant contribution to the Brazilian economy. "My wish is the knowledge shared here will result in good business, the Islamic market does not stop growing, and it is always looking for suppliers to serve their markets better," he said.

Minister Alexandre Peña Ghisleni, director of the Agribusiness Department of the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated the forum brought an overview of the current reality and a challenge to expand products with halal certification in Brazil.

"Today, we know how relations are in 2021, but we want to know how they will be in 2025, in 2030, and this challenge is well accepted; it is taken with pleasure on our side," he said.

Ambassador Qais Shqair, head of the Arab League mission to Brazil, stated he watched the debates in-person in the first two days of the forum and participated remotely in the closing. Shqair recalled Brazil’s pioneering spirit in the halal industry, the market size, and thriving prospects. "There is an international tendency to consume halal products, which are considered safe, clean, and healthy," he said. He argued business expansion in the area involves closer political ties between Brazil and Arab countries.

The secretary-general of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture (ICCIA), Yousef Hasan Khalawi, said at the forum closing the halal market has been expanding due to the worldwide interest in ethics and sustainability. "The ethical precept will attract not only Muslims but non-Muslims because we all agree with the industry and ethical products," Khalawi said.

The authorities congratulated the organisers for the event, the first and largest halal forum in Brazil. The GHB was sponsored by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), BRF, Pantanal Trading, Portonave, and Iceport.

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Hotel Brazil Chamber Market Commerce Muslim Event All Industry Arab

Recent Stories

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees ..

Iran Plans to Establish Organization for Refugees - State Media

44 minutes ago
 US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian ..

US, UK Top Diplomats Discuss Response to 'Russian Aggression' Toward Ukraine - S ..

44 minutes ago
 Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Res ..

Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

44 minutes ago
 Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea ..

Beijing Hopes Strategic Dialogue With South Korea to Boost Bilateral Ties, Trust

44 minutes ago
 US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukrai ..

US Has Not Responded to Russian Proposals on Ukraine, Talks to Begin in January ..

48 minutes ago
 Marathon Petroleum Takes 250,000 Barrels from US O ..

Marathon Petroleum Takes 250,000 Barrels from US Oil Reserve to Help Curb Pump P ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.