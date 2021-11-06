Global Jiu-Jitsu chiefs praise Abu Dhabi’s capability to host major tournaments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2021) The Ju-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) has praised Abu Dhabi for a successful Jiu-Jitsu World Championship (JJWC), which is running until 11th November at the Jiu Jitsu Arena, at Zayed sports City, and awarded the UAE capital hosting rights for the next edition of the JJWC.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, this edition’s Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, has welcomed thousands of global athletes to compete for gold and the last chance to qualify for the World Games 2022, to be held in the UAE.

Speaking at the JJIF Congress, held in Abu Dhabi on the side-lines of the JJWC, Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the IIJF, said, "Our sport wasn’t interrupted during the past 18 months, and that is thanks to the proactive efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) in organising and hosting continental and international tournaments to the highest levels, in Abu Dhabi."

Theodoropoulos was joined at the congress by Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the (UAEJJF), representing the host country and Joachim Thumfart, Director-General of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), members of national federations, representatives of the continental federations, and doping committees, as well as the values International Ethics Association, who collectively make up the general assembly.

During the congress, JJIF members also announced support for the UAE to host the next edition of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship, the 27th edition, in 2022, following its successful hosting of the past two events.

"The support the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has received from everyone is greatly appreciated. We are motivated by the desire to stabilise and sustain the success of the JJIF and the sport globally, and to work on achieving its priorities and future projects as soon as possible," said Al Shamsi.

Also top of the agenda for the congress was the JJIF presidential elections. Theodoropoulos, the current president of the JJIF, won by a unanimous decision to remain in the key post until 2024. Abdul Monem Al Hashemi, President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federation and First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, met with Theodoropoulos to give him the UAEJJF’s endorsement and support Commenting on the voting of Theodoropoulos, Al Shamsi said, "The UAEJJF and members of the JJIF are proud of the transparent democratic harmony displayed today. The meeting of Al Hashemi and Theodoropoulos confirmed the UAE's support for his candidacy and was the decisive element in his re-election today the President of the International Federation.

Addressing the congress after securing re-election, the president, said, "I have major responsibility, especially with the unanimous voting. This will drive me to work hard on sustaining success of the sport, developing it, and obtaining its recognition from the International Olympic Committee within a year or two at most, especially in light of the availability of all requirements."

Meanwhile, the membership of inactive unions was also discussed, with inactive members asked to cancel their membership to make room for others wishing to develop the game. The International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, based in Abu Dhabi, is the jiu-jitsu governing body recognized by both the International World Games Association (IWGA) and the General Association of International Sport Federations (GAISF).