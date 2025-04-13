Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit Concludes With Peace Charter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 10:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit, the world’s largest peace conference, concluded today with the declaration of a Peace Charter – `A Love Letter to Humanity’ – by12 Nobel Laureates, emphasizing that that true peace can only thrive when guided by fairness, open dialogue, and unwavering dedication to justice, love, and freedom.
Opening the second day of the summit with a key note address, then Chief Guest, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, said: “It will be our wisdom that will bring about and strengthen peace among nations and will promote and ensure respect and human rights for everyone. It will be our wisdom that will allow us to resolve conflicts through peaceful means.”
Citing examples of the wisdom of the UAE leaders, Sheikh Nahayan said their wisdom has made the UAE a country of progress, prosperity and stability. “It will be our wisdom that will ensure an economic prosperity that will reach everyone in the future and lead to better living conditions for all regions of the world,” adding that “our wisdom that will make our cultural, economic and religious diversity a basis for mutual respect and for enhancing our capacity to bring great change as we act together.”
Later in the day, Nobel laureates reinforced the call for a peaceful and a just world through a Peace Charter – `A Love Letter to Humanity’ – which will be presented which will be presented to the United Nations, (UN),” said Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Chairman of the I am Peacekeeper Movement, the organisers of the Summit.
The joint Peace Charter said in its preamble: “Peace is not merely the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, love, and peace, commit to upholding the principles that foster harmony, progress, and human equality for all.
We believe that true peace can only thrive when guided by fairness, open dialogue, and unwavering dedication to justice, love, and freedom.”
The 12 Nobel laureates who took the historic peace pledge included, Abdesattar Ben Moussa Lawyer, Tunisia Human Rights Activist Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, Houcine Abbasi Educationist, Tunisia Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, Jose Manuel Ramos Horta, President, East Timor, and Nobel Peace Laureate, 1996, Kailash Satyarthi Social Activist, India Nobel Peace Laureate 2014, Lech Walesa Ex-President and Politician, Trade Union Activist, Poland, and Nobel Peace Laureate 1983, Leymah Gbowee, Liberia, Nobel Peace Laureate 2011, Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoudh, President, Tunisian Order of Lawyers, Tunisia Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, Prof Mohan Munasinghe, Deshmanya, Sri Lanka, Nobel Peace Laureate 2007, Nadia Murad, Social Activist, Iraq, Nobel Peace Laureate 2018, Oscar Arias Sanchez, Ex President of Costa Rica, Nobel Peace Laureate 1987, Ouided Bouchamaoui, Tunisia, Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, and Dr. Shirin Ebadi, Social Activist, Judge, Lawyer, Iran, Nobel Peace Laureate 2003.
The Pace Charter reinforced that holding up the fundamental values of justice and equality, fairness and open dialogue, knowledge power, right to education and dignity, leadership, compassion and action.
The charter also emphasized the need to foster the seven human values of Gratitude, Forgiveness, Love, Humility, Giving, Patience & Truth are the Foundation of Inner Peace.”
Recent Stories
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
More Stories From Middle East
-
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter5 minutes ago
-
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory6 minutes ago
-
Saudi space economy reaches $8.7 bn in 2024: CST36 minutes ago
-
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, development during meeting wi ..36 minutes ago
-
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, treatment of blood dis ..1 hour ago
-
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes take part1 hour ago
-
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 20252 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficient energy systems2 hours ago
-
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship2 hours ago
-
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fasher in Sudan2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties3 hours ago
-
Osaka Expo opens for 6-month event focused on sustainable society3 hours ago