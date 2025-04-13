Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2025) The Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit, the world’s largest peace conference, concluded today with the declaration of a Peace Charter – `A Love Letter to Humanity’ – by12 Nobel Laureates, emphasizing that that true peace can only thrive when guided by fairness, open dialogue, and unwavering dedication to justice, love, and freedom.

Opening the second day of the summit with a key note address, then Chief Guest, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence, said: “It will be our wisdom that will bring about and strengthen peace among nations and will promote and ensure respect and human rights for everyone. It will be our wisdom that will allow us to resolve conflicts through peaceful means.”

Citing examples of the wisdom of the UAE leaders, Sheikh Nahayan said their wisdom has made the UAE a country of progress, prosperity and stability. “It will be our wisdom that will ensure an economic prosperity that will reach everyone in the future and lead to better living conditions for all regions of the world,” adding that “our wisdom that will make our cultural, economic and religious diversity a basis for mutual respect and for enhancing our capacity to bring great change as we act together.”

Later in the day, Nobel laureates reinforced the call for a peaceful and a just world through a Peace Charter – `A Love Letter to Humanity’ – which will be presented which will be presented to the United Nations, (UN),” said Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, Chairman of the I am Peacekeeper Movement, the organisers of the Summit.

The joint Peace Charter said in its preamble: “Peace is not merely the absence of conflict but the presence of justice, love, and peace, commit to upholding the principles that foster harmony, progress, and human equality for all.

We believe that true peace can only thrive when guided by fairness, open dialogue, and unwavering dedication to justice, love, and freedom.”

The 12 Nobel laureates who took the historic peace pledge included, Abdesattar Ben Moussa Lawyer, Tunisia Human Rights Activist Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, Houcine Abbasi Educationist, Tunisia Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, Jose Manuel Ramos Horta, President, East Timor, and Nobel Peace Laureate, 1996, Kailash Satyarthi Social Activist, India Nobel Peace Laureate 2014, Lech Walesa Ex-President and Politician, Trade Union Activist, Poland, and Nobel Peace Laureate 1983, Leymah Gbowee, Liberia, Nobel Peace Laureate 2011, Mohamed Fadhel Mahfoudh, President, Tunisian Order of Lawyers, Tunisia Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, Prof Mohan Munasinghe, Deshmanya, Sri Lanka, Nobel Peace Laureate 2007, Nadia Murad, Social Activist, Iraq, Nobel Peace Laureate 2018, Oscar Arias Sanchez, Ex President of Costa Rica, Nobel Peace Laureate 1987, Ouided Bouchamaoui, Tunisia, Nobel Peace Laureate 2015, and Dr. Shirin Ebadi, Social Activist, Judge, Lawyer, Iran, Nobel Peace Laureate 2003.

The Pace Charter reinforced that holding up the fundamental values of justice and equality, fairness and open dialogue, knowledge power, right to education and dignity, leadership, compassion and action.

The charter also emphasized the need to foster the seven human values of Gratitude, Forgiveness, Love, Humility, Giving, Patience & Truth are the Foundation of Inner Peace.”

