Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit promoting human values: Ali Al Nuaimi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, member of the Federal National Council (FNC), stated that the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit, serves as a unique global platform that brings together politicians, religious leaders, business figures, and intellectuals from across continents and cultures. The summit revolves around shared human values such as justice, peace, love, and unity.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the summit, which commenced at Expo City Dubai today, Al Nuaimi said that the UAE is not only a successful development model but also a living reflection of deeply rooted values derived from its heritage, religion, and humanity. These values are embedded in the country's legislation, educational system, religious discourse, and general culture.

He emphasised that in light of escalating global crises and conflicts, there is an urgent need to reinvest in these core values to build a new culture that promotes coexistence and mutual understanding.

Al Nuaimi highlighted that the diverse participation at the summit reflects the UAE’s role as a welcoming and inclusive nation, home to over 200 nationalities living in harmony under the rule of law.

“We do not ask anyone to abandon their culture,” he noted, “but we commit ourselves—and expect others—to respect the law and public order. This is what ensures a stable, secure environment where people can live, work, and thrive.”

He stressed the importance of turning the summit’s outcomes into practical programmes and initiatives that create tangible impact.

Addressing Arab youth, Al Nuaimi said, "My message is one of love and peace. The future is a shared responsibility—don’t wait for others to shape it for you. Don’t allow anyone to hijack your minds or hearts with divisive slogans. Be the makers of the future. Be leaders of change and builders of your nations."

He also called for the active involvement of religious leaders in shaping global solutions, pointing out that nearly 84% of the world’s population adheres to a faith and follows spiritual leadership. Ignoring this segment, he said, would mean overlooking a powerful force capable of fostering peace and tolerance.