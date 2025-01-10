Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustainable progress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 will convene 13 heads of state and over 140 ministers and government officials alongside business and technology leaders at the ADSW Summit to supercharge socioeconomic and technological progress and unlock a potential $10 trillion economic transformation opportunity.

As the anchor event of ADSW, the ADSW Summit, taking place on January 14-15, will include 34 dedicated sessions with more than 70 speakers, aiming to foster dialogue and collaboration on advancing sustainable development and drive inclusive, impactful action. Held under the ADSW theme – "The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress" – the Summit will explore how to leverage the convergence of human ingenuity and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver a resilient, inclusive and prosperous future.

Heads of state participating in the ADSW Summit include: Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan; Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan; William Ruto, President of Kenya; Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria; Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda; Wavel Ramkalawan, President of Seychelles; Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda; Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan; Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Albania; Petteri Orpo Prime Minister of Finland; Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy; Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar, said: “Under the theme, ‘The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress’, ADSW 2025 invites you to discover the unprecedented socioeconomic opportunities that lie on the horizon and stand at the Nexus of Next. ADSW is not just a platform, but a bold call to action to explore and learn how interconnected systems are driving a new era of supercharged progress, unlocking endless possibilities to help build a better tomorrow for all.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer, Masdar, said: “ADSW Summit 2025 comes at a pivotal moment for accelerating global sustainable development, with technological advances providing unprecedented opportunities for social, environmental and economic progress. The ADSW Summit will serve as a foundational platform to drive the systemic change needed to take advantage of those opportunities, amplifying diverse voices to catalyze change through connection and accelerating the transformation to a more sustainable future.

By bringing together leaders in policy, business and technology, ADSW Summit 2025 will unite the global community to deliver interconnected solutions for energy, economies, and the environment.”

As a dynamic hub for collaboration, ADSW Summit’s action-oriented agenda provides a vital platform for collective efforts to address key topics, including the global energy systems transformation, the impact of AI and other emerging technologies, as well as water and food security. The Summit features an engaging program of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside chats to highlight opportunities for sustainable development and unlock opportunities for economic transformation.

The summit will feature high-level discussions on topics such as the reshaping of global investment patterns through the digital-climate nexus, financing for the future, modeling climate risk with big data, innovations in energy storage, and the ripple effects of changing behaviors toward a sustainable future.

Other top-level speakers and panelists for the ADSW Summit 2025 include:

Razan Al Mubarak, President, IUCN; Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO, ENEC; Saeed Al Remeithi, Group CEO, EMSTEEL; Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Special Envoy for Financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, United Nations; Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO Upstream, ADNOC; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO, Masdar; Øyvind Eriksen, CEO and President, Aker ASA; Himanshu Gupta, CEO and co-founder of ClimateAi; Mohamed Al Marzooqi, CEO - UAE, HSBC; Lord Adair Turner, Chair of the Energy Transitions Commission; Catherine MacGregor, CEO of Engie; Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus Energy, among others.

Reflecting ADSW’s commitment to driving sustainability, Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) is providing this year’s event with Clean Energy Certificates covering the consumption of approximately 305 megawatts (MW) – the required amount to power ADSW 2025 from January 14-16 at ADNEC.

Hosted by Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy leader, ADSW 2025 also features a number of other key events throughout the week, designed to engage all global stakeholders. Key dates for ADSW 2025 include:

-January 14: ADSW Opening Ceremony and Zayed Sustainability prize Awards Ceremony

-January 14 – 16: World Future Energy Summit; Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub

-January 15: Women in Sustainability, Environment and Renewable Energy (WiSER) Forum

-January 16: Green Hydrogen Summit, Zayed Sustainability Prize Forum & Investor Connect