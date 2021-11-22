UrduPoint.com

Global Manufacturing And Industrialisation Summit Opens At Expo 2020

Mon 22nd November 2021 | 01:15 PM

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit opens at Expo 2020

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) The fourth edition of the Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit (GMIS 2021) kicked off Monday at Expo’s Dubai Exhibition Centre.

The six-days summit, which will conclude on 27th November, will convene four presidents, four prime ministers, 25 ministers, chief executive officers and senior leaders from some of the largest global and local corporations. They will explore the latest advances in manufacturing technologies as organisations around the world continue to rapidly embrace digitalisation, shape new business models, and revitalise operations.

The GMIS Week will also feature country-focused conferences in partnership with the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, and Italy. In addition, the event will run a six-day manufacturing and advanced technology exhibition to showcase some of the UAE’s most innovative capabilities.

CEOs and senior leaders set to outline future manufacturing and technology trends while industry experts will discuss a wide range of topics, including the importance of digitally driven societies, the potential of Energy as a Service, and public-private partnerships to drive industrial growth.

A joint initiative between UNIDO and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology of the UAE, the Summit will gather over 125 leaders from local, regional, and global governments and organisations to explore the evolving integration of humans and machines, reinventing businesses, repurposing capabilities, and rewiring societies. The GMIS2021 agenda will spotlight topics such as Society 5.0, increasing digital mobility at work, sustainable manufacturing, gender equality, and the potential of Energy as a Service.

The week will host more than 70 panel discussions to discuss the most prominent issues affecting the industrial sector, including artificial intelligence, the internet of Things, machine learning and digital twinning.

