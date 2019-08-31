Global maritime leaders set for big Dubai event

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) The Dubai Maritime City Authority, DMCA, has completed its preparations ahead of hosting the UAE Maritime Week 2019, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, as part of the enhanced efforts to establish the UAE's leadership as a first-class maritime destination and a strong competitor on the global maritime map.

The fifth edition, taking place from September 22 to 26, will highlight the achievements of the UAE’s maritime sector and emphasise Dubai's leadership in the middle East as the emirate ranked first regionally and fifth globally among the best maritime centers in the world for 2019.

The upcoming event promises to attract maritime industry leaders from around the world as it offers a unified platform to explore the future of the maritime industry from the perspective of innovation, knowledge and smart transformation, in line with the rapid changes of the 21st century, said the statement from DMCA.

Additionally, the attendees will explore the prospects of maritime trade growth through a series of high-level seminars that facilitate exchanging the best international practices and most successful experiences, including Dubai's transition to a major maritime portal for global trade, it added.

Amer Ali, the executive director at DMCA, said, "The UAE Maritime Week is once again re-affirming Dubai's position as a preferred global destination for leading maritime events, providing a strategic platform to enhance the convergence, communication and interaction between maritime industry leaders, strengthen bridges of knowledge transfer, and share international best practices that will advance the maritime industry to a new level of growth and sustainability.

"This unique event presents an ideal opportunity to showcase Dubai and the UAE as being at the forefront of the global maritime map, and emphasise the continuous support of the wise leadership to upgrade the capabilities of integrated and advanced infrastructure and modernise legislation and laws to provide the best maritime and logistics services that match the best in the world," stated Ali.

The Dubai Maritime Agenda is at the forefront of the strategic events scheduled on the sidelines of the UAE Maritime Week 2019 and will bring together maritime industry leaders, decision makers, regional and international experts, government officials, policy makers and representatives of major international companies working in the maritime sector, said the organisers.

The current edition of the Dubai Maritime Agenda, scheduled to be held on September 22, will once again highlight Dubai's position as a key player driving the progress of local and global maritime industry based on the pillars of creativity, technical innovation, excellence, training and human capital.

The emirate entered the top five list in the International Shipping Centre Development Index, becoming the first Arab city to earn this recognition and positioning itself as one of the top five marine centers in the world for 2019.

The Dubai Maritime Agenda is comprehensive and diverse and will address a range of pivotal issues affecting the present and the future of the local and global maritime sector.