Global markets affected by Coronavirus driven by psychological factors: Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, has stressed that the impact on global markets, including the oil market, from the spread of Coronavirus is driven by psychological factors affecting certain traders in the market.

In a statement, Al Mazrouei said, "It is logical for us not to inflate any prospects for a decline in demand as a result of what is happening in China, as the UAE is following with interest the efforts of the Chinese Government to contain the outbreak of the Coronavirus."

He expressed the UAE’s confidence in the ability of China and the international community to control and eliminate the virus completely.

The minister also noted that the member states of OPEC plus will discuss all options to achieve market balance during the next ministerial meeting, to be held next March.

The UAE Minister of Energy and Industry noted that he is optimistic that all members of OPEC plus will make wise decisions that preserve gains thanks to their ability and flexibility to form a suitable response.

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the UAE plays a key role in achieving stability and balance in global markets, having met its commitment to reduce production last December by more than 100 percent.

