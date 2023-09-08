Global Media Congress 2023 announces trade agreement with IBC Amsterdam

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2023) The Global Media Congress (GMC), organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), has announced a trade agreement with the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam.

The partnership will establish GMC as the middle East Trade Show Partner for IBC Amsterdam and IBC as the European Trade Show Partner for GMC.

The partnership aims to increase GMC’s exposure and international networking opportunities, attracting exhibitors and sponsors from around the world. As part of this collaboration, GMC will be showcasing its role as a global platform for the exchange of ideas on the future of the media industry at IBC Amsterdam, held from 15th to 18th September. This will facilitate the cross-promotion of both events to a wider audience and serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of the industry.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM and Chairman of GMC’s Higher Organising Committee, said that the partnership with IBC would pave the way for wider cooperation between GMC and eminent media entities and figures from around the world. “This will further accelerate our efforts to strengthen global solidarity in pursuit of a bright future for the media industry.

IBC being a gathering of the most influential thought leaders and media brands from across the content and technology landscape, we are confident that our mutual cooperation will benefit both parties in a range of areas,” he explained.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “This collaboration solidifies GMC's position as a global platform for media professionals, fostering international cooperation and knowledge exchange. By partnering with IBC, we aim to promote and showcase the advancements and opportunities within the media industry in the Middle East and Europe.”

Returning for its second year, the Global Media Congress will see the participation of a roster of the world’s top industry leaders, media specialists, and influencers, in addition to academics, youth, and university students.

IBC Amsterdam is a renowned media and broadcasting trade show with a rich history spanning 56 years. IBC Amsterdam's 2023 edition will be held on 40,000 square metres of exhibition space, which will see participation of over 1000 exhibitors, and 40,000 attendees representing 170 countries.