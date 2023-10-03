Global Media Congress is ideal setting for debating latest advancements in media : Media advisor to Serbian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) The upcoming Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi is an outstanding opportunity and platform to strengthen the bilateral ties, exchange experiences in the rapidly growing media industry, and keep up with new trends, a senior Serbian media official told the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Suzana Vasiljevic, Media Advisor to President of Republic of Serbia, added that such a global platform would help uphold the traditional principles of media work, “which are frequently ignored in a world of muddled truth and disregarded facts.”

She made these comments as preparations are underway for the second edition of the Global Media Congress (GMC) that will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with Emirates News Agency (WAM), the prominent international conference-cum-exhibition in the media sector will take place from 14th to 16th November, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre – ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

The Serbian official said the GMC is the ideal setting for debating the most current advancements in a number of aspects, such as how to counter propaganda, fake news, and deliberate media spin that pose a serious risk to the modern world and its audience.

“Additionally, it will be the ideal time and place to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the most recent media technology, with a particular focus on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in news production and the ramifications of such practices,” pointed out Vasiljevic, who has been the Media Advisor to Serbian President since 2017. She had served as Media Advisor to Serbian Prime Minister as well during 2014-2017.

She stressed that the existing Serbia, UAE relations in media sector will help strengthen the overall bilateral relations, especially people-to-people ties.

“The two cornerstones of any international relations—trust and reaching a higher level of mutual understanding on all levels—are excellently supported by this cooperation,” she stressed.

“Additionally, it forges new relationships while fostering many old ones. Furthermore, it combines the vast, hard-earned experience of our two countries' media representatives, which is rather rare and therefore extremely valuable,” the official explained.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Serbia’s state news agency, Tanjug, have already established a working relationship under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in June 2023.

Given the strong foundations already in place in many other areas, particularly in terms of media exchange visits and the greater and more robust promotional activities of the two countries, an improvement in media cooperation between Serbia and the UAE is a logical step forward, Vasiljevic emphasised.

“It is important to re-evaluate partnerships in the worldwide media industry and possibly establish them on more reliable foundations than only sharing and pooling of news.”

She finds the strategic media cooperation between Serbia and the UAE as a benchmark. “It is significantly more in-depth and content-rich and is built on the expanding prospects of various forms of shared values, mutual respect, and trust.”

The first edition of the Global Media Congress in November 2022 under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry,” had attracted over 13,656 visitors.

The global event featured an exhibition, more than 30 debates and workshops, and over 162 globally renowned speakers. It was attended by more than 192 media establishments from 42 countries, as well as over 1,200 media experts, specialists, and influencers from six continents.

