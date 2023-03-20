UrduPoint.com

Global Media Congress Launches White Paper In London On The Future Of The Media Industry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Global Media Congress launches White Paper in London on the future of the media industry

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) The Global Media Congress, in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and leading trans-Atlantic think tank Henry Jackson Society, today launched a new White Paper on the future of the media industry at an exclusive event in Westminster, London.

The launch event convened over 60 media leaders, MPs, academics, and other figures from across the industry around the theme of "Building resilient media organisations in the age of disinformation".

The highlight of the morning was a frank panel discussion featuring Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM; Lord Bethell, Former Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State; and Chiyo Robertson, Senior business Editor. The conversation was expertly moderated by Henry Jackson Society’s Director of Research, former journalist Marc Sidwell.

The publication of the White Paper follows the conclusion of the inaugural Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi last November. Hosted by WAM in association with ADNEC Group, this highly successful new event for the media industry gathered 14,000 experts and visitors over three days. Preparations for its second edition in November 2023 are already gathering pace.

A key feature of the Global Media Congress are the Media Future Labs, a series of no-holds-barred roundtable debates led by those shaping the future of the media industry.

It is from those discussions that this new White Paper was developed. It presents eight different perspectives on fundamental questions around news organisations’ resilience in an age of fast-paced technological change and the spread of disinformation.

Central themes explored include media literacy, the impact of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, the demand for people-centric news, the growth of the metaverse, and Gen Z consumption habits. The White Paper also includes four expert insights from leading media practitioners.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, said, “It is my hope that this White Paper will serve as a reference point for the global media industry as we work together to sustainably reform for the future. It is something we intend to update and publish annually”.

In the face of fundamental transnational challenges – not least the amplification of false information – the role and place of the media is under scrutiny. But its centrality and importance to societies has never been stronger.

To consult the White Paper, please visit 'Building resilient media organisations in the age of disinformation'.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi Visit London Jackson Tank November Congress Media Event From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Dar reiterates resolve to overcome economic challe ..

Dar reiterates resolve to overcome economic challenges

1 minute ago
 Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

Lahore’s weather turns pleasant

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bi ..

Pakistani Women Football Captain Maria gets 2nd Bint-e-Hawa achievement awards

10 minutes ago
 Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse ..

Saudi National Bank Says Collapse of Credit Suisse Shares to Have No Impact on I ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral ..

UAE President, Romanian President review bilateral relations, regional issues

34 minutes ago
 Bank Alfalah commits Rs 49 million to building sch ..

Bank Alfalah commits Rs 49 million to building schools in flood-impacted areas

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.