UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Oil Production Declines To 89.89 Million Barrels Per Day In May

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Global oil production declines to 89.89 million barrels per day in May

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2020) In May 2020, the total global oil production amounted to 89.89 million barrels per day, marking a daily decrease of 10.04 million barrels compared to April 2020, according to figures from the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC.

The global decline in oil production was the result of an agreement signed between OPEC and other producers to cut production, to maintain a balance between supply and demand and protect the interests of both producers and consumers.

In May 2020, oil prices surged after dropping in the first quarter to its lowest levels since 2003, which encouraged the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus, OPEC+, to cut production further, especially with the decline of oil demand by major consumer countries.

The production of OPEC members declined by 6.3 million barrels per day in May while other cuts were made by Russia, the US, Kazakhstan, Oman, Canada, Azerbaijan, Norway and Mexico, as per OPEC’s monthly report on oil market activity.

OPEC estimates a decline in global oil production by 9.1 million barrels per day in 2020, noting that average global oil production this year will reach 90.6 million barrels per day, according to preliminary figures.

In 2019, global oil demand reached 99.67 million barrels per day, according to OPEC’s figures.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Norway Oman Oil Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Mexico April May 2019 2020 Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE Consulate in Melbourne hosts remote meeting to ..

13 seconds ago

President issues federal decree promoting Jamal Al ..

30 minutes ago

Fitch lowers its outlook on India's economy to neg ..

11 minutes ago

Sharifs have many skeletons in cupboard: Aslam Iqb ..

11 minutes ago

Azerbaijan reinstates strict lockdown as virus cas ..

12 minutes ago

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.