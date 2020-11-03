UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Partnership Series Explores Avenues Of UAE-Vietnam Economic Cooperation

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 04:45 PM

Global Partnership Series explores avenues of UAE-Vietnam economic cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) There is huge potential for the UAE and Vietnam to expand ties in renewable energy, trade, investment, logistics, maritime transportation, medical tourism and aviation, according to government officials and trade experts who spoke at the first Global Partnership Series event.

The virtual forum, organised by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, was attended by 80 participants from both countries, including government officials, industry experts and business leaders.

Speakers included Nguyen Manh Tuan, Ambassador of Vietnam to the UAE; Majid Saif Al Ghurair, Chairman, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Nguyen Phuc Nam, Deputy Director-General, Asia - Africa Market Department, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam; Le Thi Hai Van, Deputy Director-General, Foreign Investment Agency, Ministry of Planning and Investment, Vietnam, and Omar Khan, Director, International Offices, Dubai Chamber.

In his welcome remarks, Tuan said the participation of ministries, business groups and companies from a wide variety of economic sectors from the Vietnamese side in the virtual forum reflected the country’s strong commitment to developing its ties with the UAE, as well as the vast potential for expanding bilateral cooperation.

"I expect that the efforts from two sides will create the favourable conditions and further enhance the economic, trade, industry and investment relationship between Vietnam and UAE," said Tuan, who outlined several recommendations for boosting bilateral ties including promoting cooperation between free zones, increasing business and knowledge exchange, and driving participation of businesses in the seminars, workshop, exhibitions and trade fairs organised in Vietnam and Dubai.

Addressing participants, Al Ghurair elaborated that the UAE is Vietnam’s top trading partner in the middle East and North Africa, and Dubai serves as a gateway for the re-exporting Vietnamese goods and products. Yet, he noted that there is still plenty of scope to expand Dubai-Vietnam non-oil trade beyond the $7.4 billion accounted for in 2019, adding that the virtual forum supports Dubai Chamber’s efforts to explore the untapped economic potential in Vietnam and other emerging markets around the world.

Nam noted that the Vietnamese government attaches great importance to expanding trade with Dubai, and said Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the UAE’s Ministry of Economy are taking steps to establish a working group to address the issue of strengthening ties.

Vietnam has great potential for developing solar and wind power, according to Nam, who said the country’s renewable energy is ripe with opportunities for the UAE’s investors. He explained that bilateral trade of essential items such as food, seafood, fruits and vegetables, and medical supplies cashew and rice will be increasing amid the growing demand.

Van shared his insights on the investment climate in Vietnam and highlighted key markets that could offer the most potential for UAE businesses. Khan presented an informative overview of Dubai’s economy, business environment, competitive advantages and other new incentives that Vietnamese businesses can benefit from.

Related Topics

Africa World Exchange Business UAE Dubai Van Vietnam Middle East Chamber 2019 Market Commerce Event From Government Industry Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

24 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,008 new COVID-19 cases, 1,466 reco ..

33 minutes ago

UAE allocates AED35 million to people affected by ..

33 minutes ago

Rupee gains value against US$ after interbank clos ..

49 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses joining of Spain’s most ..

1 hour ago

PM announces special package for industry sector

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.