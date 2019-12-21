Global perception of Dubai discussed during GDMO workshop

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2019) The Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, today, conducted a workshop for members of the Dubai International Communication Committee, DICC.

Held in collaboration with the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, the workshop discussed negotiation strategies and legal issues that affect the international perception of Dubai.

The first session of the workshop explored the rising regional and international interest in stories on Dubai and ways to harness this interest to enhance the city’s reputation. The session also focused on expanding awareness about Dubai’s legal system to defuse misperceptions and misinformation.

The second session discussed effective influencing and negotiation strategies. Participants were given practical exercises to deepen understanding of negotiation strategies that can create opportunities for mutual gain. The session also explored how individuals can influence stakeholders in their organisation.

Bernardino Leon, Emirates Diplomatic academy Director-General, said, "In this journey of partnership with the GDMO over the last three years, we have brought together leading experts in the communication sector to provide opportunities for the DICC members to raise their understanding of global communications best practices. We look forward to continuing working with the GDMO to help the DICC members enhance the strategic capabilities required to thrive in today’s complex communication environment.

"

Noora Al Abbar, Director of Strategic Media Affairs at the GDMO, said, "The workshop addressed key strategies to ensure an accurate perception of Dubai in the media and ways to enhance influencing and negotiation skills, an important part of the communications toolkit. We thank the Emirates Diplomatic Academy for their support in creating dynamic knowledge exchange platforms for members of the Dubai International Communication Committee over the last three years," she said.

Initiated by the GDMO, the Dubai International Communication Committee seeks to promote effective and positive engagement with international media to enhance and safeguard Dubai’s image.

The committee is tasked with developing strategic action plans to shift negative perceptions and dispel myths that stand in the way of an accurate image of Dubai. It also aims to build a wide network of national and international stakeholders who can support Dubai’s efforts to further enhance its reputation.

The members of the committee work together closely to highlight Dubai’s aspirations, identity, accomplishments, strategic advantages and value offerings to convey a compelling positive narrative to global audiences.