Global Population Reaches 8.156 Billion In 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The global population in 2024 reached approximately 8.156 billion, marking an increase of around 82 million people compared to last year’s 8.083 billion, according to estimates by the German Foundation for World Population.
The world population surpassed the 8 billion mark in November 2022.
The United Nations projects it will exceed 9 billion by 2037, with the possibility of reaching 10 billion in the second half of the century.
The foundation noted that while the global population continues to grow, the rate of increase has slowed considerably, with the current global fertility rate averaging 2.2 children per woman.
Population growth remains particularly rapid in Africa, where the population is expected to double over the next two decades.
Recent Stories
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From Middle East
-
Global population reaches 8.156 billion in 20245 minutes ago
-
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains5 minutes ago
-
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary cooperation5 minutes ago
-
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations50 minutes ago
-
2024 warmest year on record: WMO2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics 20242 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate programme2 hours ago
-
UAE supplies Japan with 38.2% of oil imports in November 20242 hours ago
-
India's Maritime Heritage Complex celebrates 45 century-old maritime heritage3 hours ago
-
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years3 hours ago
-
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 20243 hours ago
-
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management3 hours ago