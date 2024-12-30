Global population reaches 8.156 billion in 2024

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The global population in 2024 reached approximately 8.156 billion, marking an increase of around 82 million people compared to last year’s 8.083 billion, according to estimates by the German Foundation for World Population.

The world population surpassed the 8 billion mark in November 2022.

The United Nations projects it will exceed 9 billion by 2037, with the possibility of reaching 10 billion in the second half of the century.

The foundation noted that while the global population continues to grow, the rate of increase has slowed considerably, with the current global fertility rate averaging 2.2 children per woman.

Population growth remains particularly rapid in Africa, where the population is expected to double over the next two decades.