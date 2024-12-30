Open Menu

Global Population Reaches 8.156 Billion In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Global population reaches 8.156 billion in 2024

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) The global population in 2024 reached approximately 8.156 billion, marking an increase of around 82 million people compared to last year’s 8.083 billion, according to estimates by the German Foundation for World Population.

The world population surpassed the 8 billion mark in November 2022.

The United Nations projects it will exceed 9 billion by 2037, with the possibility of reaching 10 billion in the second half of the century.

The foundation noted that while the global population continues to grow, the rate of increase has slowed considerably, with the current global fertility rate averaging 2.2 children per woman.

Population growth remains particularly rapid in Africa, where the population is expected to double over the next two decades.

Related Topics

Africa Century World United Nations German November Women Billion Million

Recent Stories

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy ra ..

Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains

5 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Depu ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular firewo ..

UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations

50 minutes ago
 2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2024 warmest year on record: WMO

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted e ..

Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..

2 hours ago
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into U ..

ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years

3 hours ago
 UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024

3 hours ago
 DEWA's Research and Development develops smart app ..

DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management

3 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre announces services sch ..

Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday

3 hours ago
 Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerbo ..

Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship

4 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at ..

Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East