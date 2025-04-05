Global racing giants clash: 13 nations vie for Dubai World Cup glory

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2025) Meydan Racecourse will host Saturday the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup 2025, with the participation of 102 horses from 13 countries, competing in nine races with a total prize pool of $30.5 million, including $12 million for the main ninth race, the Dubai World Cup.

Meydan Racecourse opens its doors at 2:30 PM, with the first race, the Group 1 'Dubai Kahayla Classic', starting at 4:35 PM, while the main race, the "Dubai World Cup", will be held at 9:30 PM.

All eyes will be on the main race, sponsored by Emirates Airline, over a distance of 2000 metres (dirt track), amidst fierce competition between 11 elite thoroughbred horses (Group 1). The global elite is represented by the Japanese horse ‘Ushba Tesoro’, and the top contender ‘Forever Young’, the 2024 UAE Derby champion, and the 2025 Saudi Cup winner.

Competing for the title are also ‘Imperial Emperor’, ‘Walk of stars’, ‘Wilson Tesoro’, ‘Ramjet’, ‘Rattle N Roll’, ‘Mixto’, 'El Maracolo,' ‘Katona’, and ‘Heat Show’.

The evening begins with the first race, the Group 1 ‘Dubai Kahayla Classic’ for pure-bred Arabian horses, over a distance of 2000 meters (dirt track), with a prize pool of $1 million and the participation of 15 horses.

The second race, the Group 2 ‘Dubai Gold Cup’, will feature 10 thoroughbred horses over a distance of 3200 meters (turf), with a prize pool of $1 million, while 14 thoroughbred horses will participate in the third race, the Group 2 ‘Godolphin Mile’ over a distance of 1600 meters (dirt track), with a prize pool of $1 million.

The fourth race, the Group 1 ‘Al Quoz Sprint’, over a distance of 1200 metres (turf), will feature 11 thoroughbred horses (Group 1), with a prize pool of $1.5 million, while the fifth race, the Group 2 ‘UAE Derby’, over a distance of 1900 meters (dirt track), will feature 9 thoroughbred horses (Group 2), with a prize pool of $1 million.

A total of 12 thoroughbred horses will participate in the sixth race, the Group 1 ‘Dubai Golden Shaheen’, over a distance of 1200 metres (dirt track), with a prize pool of $2 million. Eleven thoroughbred horses (Group 1) will compete in the seventh race, the Group 1 'Dubai Turf", over a distance of 1800 meters (turf), with a prize pool of $5 million.

Nine thoroughbred horses will compete in the eighth race, the Group 1 'Longines Dubai Sheema Classic', over a distance of 2410 metres (turf), with a prize pool of $6 million.