Global Refugee Numbers Surpass 122 Million: UNHCR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 11:00 PM

BONN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2024) The number of refugees worldwide has exceeded 122 million in 2024, surpassing last year’s figures, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In a statement, Peter Ruhenstroth-Bauer, UNHCR’s National Director in Germany, described the figures as alarming, emphasising that behind every statistic is a person seeking safety and a future. He called for enhanced protection and opportunities for these individuals.

The annual report by UNHCR's German partner revealed that the global refugee population stood at 117.

4 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the mass displacement caused by the civil war in Sudan.

The statement highlighted that over 11.8 million people have been forced to flee since violence escalated in Sudan in April 2023. It also noted that the situations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Myanmar have further contributed to the rise in refugee numbers.

Additionally, the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon has led to the forced displacement of more than 1.7 million people.

