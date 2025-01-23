Global Sultan bin Sulayem highlights vision for developing resilient, sustainable supply chains

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2025) The UAE Pavilion at the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos hosted the highly anticipated third edition of the DP World Leader Series under the theme “Global Trade Outlook 2025.”

This flagship event featured an engaging fireside chat between Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman & CEO of DP World, a leading global logistics provider, and John Defterios, Visiting Professor of business at NYU Abu Dhabi, for an insightful fireside chat.

Together, they delved into the transformative trends reshaping global trade amid a rapidly evolving geopolitical and economic landscape.

Emerging Trends: The session explored how trade continues to drive global economic growth, fostering opportunities and improving quality of life worldwide.

Against the backdrop political transitions, economic uncertainty and shifts in global power dynamics, the discussion underscored the urgency of building resilient trade relationships and enhancing international collaboration.

Government and Business Collaboration: Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem emphasised how governments and businesses can work together to enhance global supply chains, boost economic competitiveness, and address pressing trade challenges.

Innovation as a Catalyst: Emphasising the transformative potential of innovation, the discussion offered insights into how emerging technologies can make trade smarter, faster, and more efficient, thereby ensuring broader access to markets, resources, and technologies.

Emerging Markets: A central focus of the session was the role of emerging markets in shaping the global trade landscape.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem highlighted the importance of fortifying supply chains in these regions to capture untapped opportunities and support their development priorities.

This discussion gained additional significance as the global trade agenda will be influenced by pivotal international forums in 2025, such as the G20 Summit chaired by South Africa, COP30 hosted by Brazil, and the BRICS+ Summit, as well as Malaysia’s leadership of ASEAN.

The session also delved into the evolving roles of global institutions and multilateral forums in adapting to the interests of diverse economies, ensuring they are well-represented in critical trade discussions. Sustainability will be another important theme, as the conversation explores how global leaders can integrate sustainable practices into supply chains while balancing economic growth imperatives. Innovation will be underscored as a driver for resilient trade, with practical approaches to accelerating trade-enabling technologies discussed in detail.

The session provided a unique opportunity to gain actionable insights into the future of trade and to explore how collaboration between governments and businesses can drive resilience, sustainability, and innovation in a rapidly transforming global environment.

The DP World Leader Series continues to serve as a cornerstone of the UAE Pavilion’s agenda, reflecting the nation’s unwavering commitment to fostering international dialogue and innovation. By hosting forward-looking discussions the UAE Pavilion underscores its role in advancing global trade and promoting solutions that address pressing challenges.