Global Summit of Women 2023 to begin tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) The Global Summit of Women 2023 is set to kick off in Abu Dhabi on 20-21 February, and will run under the theme “Role of Female Leaders in Peace Building, Social Integration, and Driving Prosperity”.

The summit, which is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and organised by the World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC) and the General Women's Union (GWU), will celebrate the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote.

The Global Summit of Women is being held in conjunction with the growing need to create a global space for dialogue to express solidarity, unite efforts to share views, exchange experiences, and provide solutions to common challenges, such as the gender gap, domestic violence, social and economic marginalisation, and address intellectual and cultural obstacles facing empowering women, in addition to providing further opportunities for women to lead in society.

The two-day day Summit will be attended by prominent stateswomen, faith leaders, entrepreneurs, social activists, cultural personalities, media celebrities, and scholars from more than 100 countries.

Speakers and participants will address a multitude of struggles faced by women at this critical juncture of human history and find ways to build bridges of peace, inclusion, and prosperity between communities.