Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – The Global Summit of Women 2023 has commenced in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the “Mother of the Nation”. The two-day event is being organised by the World Muslim Communities Council (TWMCC) and the GWU, with the theme, “Role of Female Leaders in Peace Building, Social Integration, and Driving Prosperity”.

Sheikha Fatima's opening speech was delivered by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA). In her speech, Sheikha Fatima welcomed all participants to the UAE, the country of humanity and coexistence, which welcomes everyone without discrimination. She stressed that Abu Dhabi is proud to host the summit, which is attended by many world leaders.

The summit is taking place during a historic time when humanity needs to overcome the repercussions of health pandemics and various social and economic crises, and women play a key role during such periods. Sheikha Fatima pointed out that women’s empowerment is among the priorities of the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who were keen to establish schools and universities and empower women in all areas.

She highlighted that women in the UAE account for over half of the labor force in the public sector and education, over one-third of the cabinet, and half of the seats at the Federal National Council (FNC). The UAE has drafted laws that protect women’s rights, dignity, and freedom.

The law enforcement authorities have successfully created a culture that protects and respects women and ensures their freedom to work, movement, and enjoy life.

Sheikha Fatima affirmed that the UAE is a unique universal model of tolerance, diversity, and coexistence, and is keen to learn and benefit from other experiences and outstanding practices. The summit provides an opportunity for all participants to exchange expertise and creative ideas and represents a model of humanity, as it gathers women from all areas of life and all segments of the community.

The event aims to help achieve security, peace, and social harmony by enabling women to share their expertise, success stories, creative ideas, and future visions. The main topics of the event were carefully chosen to address the challenges facing communities worldwide. Peace-making has become a complicated process due to new crises and issues that require significant efforts to restore peace and security. Social harmony is the real challenge facing communities worldwide, particularly with the growing popularity of social media, which has increased the risk of racism, sectarianism, social violence, and riots.

Sheikha Fatima added that achieving comprehensive development is a major challenge facing many countries after the COVID-19 pandemic and amid international crises and natural disasters. The summit will also help coordinate women’s efforts to participate in the process of peace-making and social stability, especially for the victims of pandemics, natural disasters, and wars.

She concluded by introducing the approach adopted by the UAE to achieve peace, promote humanitarian action, spread tolerance and coexistence, and rebuild communities. The approach was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and continued and strengthened by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.