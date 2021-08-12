UrduPoint.com

Global Village Announces On-sale Date Of Season 26 VIP Packs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:45 PM

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2021) Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has confirmed the launch dates for pre-bookings and official on-sale of the Season 26 VIP Packs.

Presenting a host of benefits that complement the Global Village guest experience, highly sought after VIP Packs include VIP parking privileges, VIP entry tickets, and VIP Wonder Passes for access to Ripley's Believe it or Not! museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular Carnaval rides and games.

This Season, a new Diamond pack has also been created and a number of new benefits added to the Global Village VIP experience. In light of the expected high demand, Global Village and Virgin Megastore Tickets have launched a pre-booking feature for a limited number of packs. As Season 26 moves closer, the park announced today that guests can pre-book their VIP Packs from Saturday, 28th August, and purchase them outright on Saturday, 4th September, 2021.

VIP Packs will be exclusively available through the Virgin Megastore ticketing website, www.tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae.

Muhannad Ishaq, Senior Manager - Guest Relations, Global Village, said, "With Season 26 fast approaching, we are delighted to announce details of this year's VIP Packs, which are hugely popular with the Global Village fanbase.

Last Season, the Platinum Packs sold out in under 40 minutes with the Silver Packs selling out in just hours."

Available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person.

VIP Packs will be delivered to guests in early October ahead of the season opening on October 26th. Guests must register their VIP packs online in order to activate the passes and privileges. The registration process is simple and allows VIP guests to access their account where they can manage their tickets, passes, offers and privileges on the award-winning Global Village App.

This Season the glittering VIP Packs have been totally redesigned and all Pack content, from entry tickets to parking passes, will be colour coded to differentiate between the different VIP experiences.

Global Village re-opens on Tuesday, 26th October, 2021, and guests can expect further announcements about the Season 26 line-up in the coming weeks.

Related Topics

UAE Global Village Buy August September October Gold Silver National University Family All From

Recent Stories

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

9 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

10 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

13 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

35 minutes ago
 CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of powe ..

CCoCPEC approves summary for acceleration of power supply to Gwadar

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.