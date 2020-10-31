Global Village breaks first of 25 Guinness World Records titles as part of Silver Jubilee celebrations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2020) Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, broke a new Guinness World Records title for the Most videos in a music medley video during last nightâ€™s Global Gig, the biggest virtual rock concert in history â€“ and aims to break 24 more to honour the Silver Jubilee anniversary. Rockin'1000, the largest rock band on earth, brought musicians together from the region and around the world to celebrate the Global Village Silver Jubilee season.

Audiences from across the globe, watching live on Global Villageâ€™s YouTube channel, joined guests in attendance for this incredible musical spectacular.

In an evening full of surprises, pop group phenomenon Now United wowed Global Village Guests with a live performance of Come Together.

12 members of this talented group have flown in from 12 different countries and performed with their newest member, Nour, from Lebanon. This exciting surprise addition to the evening, underlines the Dubai "open for business" message.

"We are delighted to have broken this, our first Guinness World Records title of the season" said Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director of Marketing and Events, Global Village. "This is only the beginning for us as we embark on a 25-week journey to break 25 records. This year we promised surprises and bringing together guests and partners to break barriers is just one of the ways we are celebrating this milestone season. Our historic opening concert captivated fans from around the world and united people and cultures through music in the spirit of social inclusion.

We are thrilled to have been able to celebrate our opening with people from around the globe and are grateful for the many incredible partners that supported us in this endeavor."

Over the years, Global Village has become known for pushing entertainment boundaries by bringing the world to Dubai and the concert was a unique worldwide community event, transcending social differences and geographical borders.

In partnership with Arabian Radio Network, ARN, Emirates and the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the concert was streamed on Global Village's Main Stage, with the event live-streaming on Global Villageâ€™s YouTube channel to allow people from every country and continent to attend the show.

"It was our pleasure to perform together with our members from around the world and we are grateful for this opportunity to be part of the Global Village Silver Jubilee celebrations," said Fabio Zaffagnini, Founder and General Manager, Rockin'1000. "The experience is one that we will never forget and Global Village will always hold a special place in our hearts as we look forward to visiting in person as soon as we can."

Thousands of performers from over 80 countries offered their talent and message of hope to the world in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to leave their mark on an international stage like no other. Looking ahead, Global Village has its sights set on making more history this season as guests are taken on a unique 25-week adventure full of thrills and excitement.