UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Village Claims Hat-trick Of Wins At 2021 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has been named the winner in three categories at the 2021 middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards.

The annual business awards competition recognises innovation in all its forms and is open to organisations in 17 countries across the region. Global Village scooped a hat-trick of wins following the Global Village mobile app's success in streamlining services, elevating guest satisfaction, and helping provide best-in-class experiences in line with the park's digital transformation agenda and COVID-19 response.

The mobile app won two Gold Stevie Awards for Innovation in Business Utility Apps and Innovation in Entertainment Apps, a Silver win also coming for Innovation in Business Information Apps. The mobile app was introduced at the start of the ongoing Silver Jubilee Season and has been met with critical acclaim by industry professionals and park enthusiasts alike, introducing users to simplicity and convenience.

The first three months since the app’s launch saw over 33,000 new users and 100 percent growth in online ticket sales, with a 163 percent increase in app downloads and 127 percent app store improvement rating compared to the same period a year prior has also been recorded.

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director Marketing and Events, Global Village, said, "Under the guidance of our inspirational leadership, the Global Village IT and marketing teams worked tirelessly alongside digital agencies MobiiWorld and Digital Of Things in the midst of the pandemic to be ready in time for the Season 25 opening. The introduction of the app is part of our ongoing digital roadmap and we have continued to improve functionality and pilot new features throughout the season."

The Stevie awards were originally created in 2002 in the US and have grown around the world to honour innovative businesses.

Related Topics

Africa World Business Mobile UAE Global Village Same Middle East Gold Silver Family All Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

1 hour ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

1 hour ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

1 hour ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

1 hour ago

OIC Congratulates Egypt on Successful Refloating o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.