Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2021) Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has been named the winner in three categories at the 2021 middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards.

The annual business awards competition recognises innovation in all its forms and is open to organisations in 17 countries across the region. Global Village scooped a hat-trick of wins following the Global Village mobile app's success in streamlining services, elevating guest satisfaction, and helping provide best-in-class experiences in line with the park's digital transformation agenda and COVID-19 response.

The mobile app won two Gold Stevie Awards for Innovation in Business Utility Apps and Innovation in Entertainment Apps, a Silver win also coming for Innovation in Business Information Apps. The mobile app was introduced at the start of the ongoing Silver Jubilee Season and has been met with critical acclaim by industry professionals and park enthusiasts alike, introducing users to simplicity and convenience.

The first three months since the app’s launch saw over 33,000 new users and 100 percent growth in online ticket sales, with a 163 percent increase in app downloads and 127 percent app store improvement rating compared to the same period a year prior has also been recorded.

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director Marketing and Events, Global Village, said, "Under the guidance of our inspirational leadership, the Global Village IT and marketing teams worked tirelessly alongside digital agencies MobiiWorld and Digital Of Things in the midst of the pandemic to be ready in time for the Season 25 opening. The introduction of the app is part of our ongoing digital roadmap and we have continued to improve functionality and pilot new features throughout the season."

The Stevie awards were originally created in 2002 in the US and have grown around the world to honour innovative businesses.