Global Village Hosts 'Burn The Floor' Dance Production For 1st Time In MENA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Global Village has announced that internationally-renowned dancing show Burn The Floor will be starring on the Global Village main stage in March 2022, where the show's artists will be appearing for the first time in the middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment, Global Village, said, "We are delighted that Burn The Floor is joining our entertainment line-up for the new season. At Global Village, we work hard to bring the world’s biggest shows to people who wouldn’t normally have the chance to see them. Burn The Floor’s debut next spring is a fantastic example of this. We are putting the finishing touches on our extensive entertainment Calendar and our guests are promised an unforgettable entertainment experience this Season.

Harley Medcalf, Founder and Producer of Burn The Floor, added, "We have performed around the world, twenty seven counties to date, and never in the Middle East! So, we are really challenged and excited with this opportunity. It’s always inspiring for us to visit a new part of the world and bring our unique show to a fresh audience so the entire company is counting the days! Dance is an international language, and our shared belief that creativity and entertainment unites people from across the globe makes Global Village the perfect destination for our Middle East debut. We can’t wait to share the joy of dance, bringing our ground breaking production to Dubai next spring."

Global Village is expected to open its 26th Season on 26th October.