UrduPoint.com

Global Village Hosts 'Burn The Floor' Dance Production For 1st Time In MENA

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:45 PM

Global Village hosts &#039;Burn The Floor&#039; dance production for 1st time in MENA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2021) Global Village has announced that internationally-renowned dancing show Burn The Floor will be starring on the Global Village main stage in March 2022, where the show's artists will be appearing for the first time in the middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Shaun Cornell, Director of Entertainment, Global Village, said, "We are delighted that Burn The Floor is joining our entertainment line-up for the new season. At Global Village, we work hard to bring the world’s biggest shows to people who wouldn’t normally have the chance to see them. Burn The Floor’s debut next spring is a fantastic example of this. We are putting the finishing touches on our extensive entertainment Calendar and our guests are promised an unforgettable entertainment experience this Season.

"

Harley Medcalf, Founder and Producer of Burn The Floor, added, "We have performed around the world, twenty seven counties to date, and never in the Middle East! So, we are really challenged and excited with this opportunity. It’s always inspiring for us to visit a new part of the world and bring our unique show to a fresh audience so the entire company is counting the days! Dance is an international language, and our shared belief that creativity and entertainment unites people from across the globe makes Global Village the perfect destination for our Middle East debut. We can’t wait to share the joy of dance, bringing our ground breaking production to Dubai next spring."

Global Village is expected to open its 26th Season on 26th October.

Related Topics

Africa World Dubai Company Visit Global Village Middle East March October From Share

Recent Stories

Chaman border may be closed for some day due to th ..

Chaman border may be closed for some day due to threats: Sheikh Rashid

19 minutes ago
 NET recovers 24885g opium, 3013g hashish

NET recovers 24885g opium, 3013g hashish

20 minutes ago
 Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Not Launch Offensive in ..

Moscow Hopes Taliban Will Not Launch Offensive in Panjshir - Lavrov

20 minutes ago
 Russia Not Planning to Mediate Negotiations of Tal ..

Russia Not Planning to Mediate Negotiations of Taliban, Other Afghan Forces - La ..

21 minutes ago
 Punjab govt retrieves state land worth Rs 463b in ..

Punjab govt retrieves state land worth Rs 463b in three years

21 minutes ago
 Kiev Takes West for Fools as It Accuses Russia of ..

Kiev Takes West for Fools as It Accuses Russia of Failure to Fulfill Minsk Accor ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.