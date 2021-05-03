Global Village makes history by breaking 25 Guinness World Records

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2021) Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, concluded its Silver Jubilee Season in spectacular fashion last night with its successful attempt to break the "Highest altitude skydiving fireworks display".

20 skydivers from Skydive Dubai jumped from an altitude of more than 15,000 feet, lighting the skies with 78 fireworks representing the 78 cultures who were present in Global Village during the 25th season.

Once the evidence was validated, the Guinness World Record Official presented Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village, with the 25th certificate of the Season. Anwahi then pressed the famed Global Village Fireworks Button to launch the final display of the Season.

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director Marketing, Global Village said, "It seems like just yesterday that we decided to attempt 25 records in just 6 months as part of our 25th-anniversary celebrations. It has been an incredible journey, not always easy, but always exciting and our team rose to the challenge with passion and resilience.

"We have worked with some truly amazing organisations and individuals to accomplish this feat including the largest rock band on earth, Rockin’1000, Emirates, Jumeirah, ARN, SkyDive Dubai, Miraj Entertainment and we are especially grateful for the support of all our commercial partners, exhibitors and their teams," she added.

Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager, Guinness World Records MENA, said, "Driven by the passion to create newsworthy and shareable content, Global Village created one of the biggest marketing campaigns this season to celebrate its Silver Jubilee. It is an incredible milestone to be the first brand in the MENA region to break 25 world records, many of which were dedicated to good causes including donation campaigns, online pledges, and distributing food packages to charities. Congratulations to Global Village on reaching this remarkable achievement, you are Officially Amazing."

Global Village will return for Season 26 in October, and announcements will follow over the summer months.