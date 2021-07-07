Global Village to open October 26, opens bidding process for street food concepts

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Global Village has announced that its gates will re-open to the world on Tuesday, 26th October 2021, to operate over 167 days until 10th April 2022.

Interested parties can register now as final touches are made to the Season 26 master plan. Prospective partners for kiosks and food carts have until 1st August 2021, to submit their concepts and bids before the Request for Proposal (RFP) closes.

Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Village, said, "Every year we work hand-in-hand with thousands of commercial partners and exhibitors, and this year we are particularly proud of our role in supporting the economy as well as helping to further Dubai’s positioning as both a tourist and business hub.

As we look ahead to Season 26, we have much to be optimistic about. We look forward to building on last season’s accomplishments to ensure next season’s success."

Global Village is committed to supporting SMEs and has planned many improvements in the areas which host street-food kiosks.