Global Village Voted 'Best Family Attraction In Middle East' At International Travel Awards 2021

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Global Village voted &#039;Best Family Attraction in Middle East&#039; at International Travel Awards 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has been recognised as the "Best Family Attraction in middle East 2021" at the International Travel Awards 2021.

This achievement celebrates the destination’s track record of delivering wonderful experiences to guests of all ages from around the globe. This recognition bodes well for the new season launch on 26th October, 2021.

As challenging as the past year was, Global Village was certainly a stand-out attraction as they continued to delight guests during the 7 month season. The park welcomed over 4.5 million guests for their silver jubilee with all manner of exciting events, activities and attractions for all ages.

Jaki Ellenby, Executive Director of Marketing and Events at Global Village, said, "We’re in the business of making people happy, and it is an honour to be recognised by the very guests that we serve.

We couldn’t have achieved this recognition without the commitment of the teams who work so hard to make sure every guest leaves with a smile and our many local and international partners. As we prepare to open our gates for Season 26, this award has put a smile on all our faces and we can’t wait to welcome guests from across the globe from October 26th. A big thank you to everyone at the International Travel Awards and all our travel trade partners."

Global Village has been offering world-class attractions, high-energy entertainment, mouthwatering cuisine and unique shopping experiences to guests for over two decades. Bringing authentic offerings from more than 80 cultures together in a single wondrous location – Global Village will open its doors on 26th October 2021 for Season 26.

