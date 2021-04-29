Global Village wins Guinness World Records title in support of 100 Million Meals campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, has moved within touching distance of breaking 25 Guinness World Records in honour of the Silver Jubilee anniversary. The park is now two attempts away from this vision becoming a reality, having claimed the 23rd title on 27th April, 2021.

Global Village created a mosaic that read "100,000,000 meals," using 2,500 lanterns, in support of the national campaign recently launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

100 Million Meals aims to provide disadvantaged communities across the middle East with food parcels and enable less fortunate people to cook and prepare their own meals throughout Ramadan.

The lanterns used to create the 100,000,000 meals message were distributed to Global Village guests free of charge.

Global Village hopes that this activation will encourage its large fanbase to contribute to the region's largest food drive. Promotional materials were displayed during the event, which provided details about how to register on the MBRGI website and help make a real difference.

With just 3 days left before Global Village closes for the summer, set on Sunday 2nd May, Global Village aficionados are running out of time left to get the perfect Eid gift or enjoy very special Ramadan Nights.

The season has been an exciting one, and as a fitting conclusion to the Silver Jubilee anniversary, guests will be able to witness the 25th Guinness World Records attempt on Sunday 2nd May 2nd from 21:00.