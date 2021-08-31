UrduPoint.com

Global Village’s Season 26 VIP Packs Set For Official Release Next Saturday Through Virgin Megastore Tickets

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, announces that the Season 26 VIP Packs will officially go on sale through the Virgin Megastore Tickets website starting 10am this Saturday, September 4th.

The VIP Packs are highly popular with the Global Village fanbase and previous years have seen different categories sell out in record time. Countless guests acquire VIP Packs for personal use and as gifts for friends and loved ones, with audiences eager to enjoy the exclusive benefits that make the Global Village VIP experience so special.

Available in Diamond, Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, individuals over the age of 18 with a valid Emirates ID can buy up to eight VIP packs per person, which include VIP parking privileges, VIP entry tickets, and VIP Wonder Pass cards for access to Ripley's Believe it or Not! museum attraction, the action-packed stunt show and the hugely popular Carnaval rides and games.

This season’s VIP Packs also include Expo 2020 Dubai season or multi-day passes, as well as complimentary entrance and exclusive offers for Dubai Parks and Resorts, Roxy Cinemas, The Green Planet and Laguna Waterpark.

For the first time, VIP Diamond and Platinum pack holders will also be able to benefit from additional privileges including EZ taxi services inside the park, car wash services, porter services with shopping trolley’s and table bookings at Majlis of the World during the month of Ramadan, which also extend to all categories of VIP packs.

