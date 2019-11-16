Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 to explore ‘Power of Influence’

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Global Women’s Forum Dubai will take place on16 - 17 February, 2020, at the Madinat Jumeirah.

Hosted and organised by Dubai Women Establishment and building on the theme "The Power of Influence", the Global Women’s Forum Dubai aims to highlight dynamic women across governments and the business world, as well as their significant impact and valuable contributions across the global economy and society.

The Forum aims to focus on the importance of adopting policies and building partnerships that heighten women’s role and influence in four main focus areas: government, economy, society and future. Each of the four areas will be addressed through extensive sessions led by local and global speakers and experts from various sectors.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment, and wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, highlighted: "Organising and hosting an international event of this stature and significance is a pivotal opportunity for women in the region. The Forum will highlight global trends impacting gender balance, explore solutions to the most pressing challenges, and celebrate women’s achievements from across the world.

The UAE has seen and shared inspiring stories on women’s empowerment and has made tremendous efforts to ensure the representation of Emirati women in the workforce, and across all walks of life in line with the Dubai vision of continuous economic and social development.

"The advancement of Emirati women, and the enhancement of their capacities and capabilities, is an affirmation of their prominent and imperative role in driving the socio-economic future of the UAE, which has been established as a priority in the country’s national strategy. This is in line with the vision and commitment of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who worked relentlessly on empowering women academically, and encouraging them to actively participate in all fields."

She added added: "Emirati women have reached heightened roles across various sectors and occupations, thanks to our wise leadership’s continuous support to champion women as equal contributors to the prosperity of the nation’s progression and development. The UAE offers women the necessary tools to achieve excellence, which are underlined in the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030."

Sheikha Manal praised His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s continuous support to Emirati women, as well as his commitment towards increasing their participation in economic, social and scientific fields, both locally and internationally.

GWFD 2020 follows the success of the inaugural 2016 event, held under the theme "Let’s Innovate", which marked the first Global Women’s Forum in the middle East and North Africa. The event attracted more than 100 speakers and 3,000 attendees including government officials, business leaders, academics and representatives from international organisations.

Dubai’s commitment to hosting events such as GWFD reflects the trust that the international community has placed in the UAE in terms of organizing successful global events.

She noted that organising the Global Women’s Forum Dubai coincides with the country’s success in the field of gender balance, wherein the number of women representatives in the Federal National Council (FNC) increased to 50% under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. This historic decree has established the UAE among leading countries in terms of equality in parliamentary representation, in addition to the successes that Emirati women have achieved in economic, social and educational spheres, as women make up approximately 70 percent of university graduates in the country; 56 percent of UAE government university graduates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics are women; and the literacy rate of women in the UAE is 95.8 percent.

Sheikha Manal emphasised the importance of the Global Women’s Forum as a platform to highlight Emirati women’s achievements, showcase international efforts in support of women, as well as exchange insights, ideas, and best practices on how to overcome challenges faced by women worldwide, and create a powerful, global network capable of boosting the influence of women across the world by conceptualising innovative and concrete action plans to encourage women’s contribution to society.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Managing Director and Chairperson of the board of Dubai Women Establishment, affirmed the Establishment’s goal to translate the leadership’s vision into reality through organising events and programs that emphasize and promote the role of women in contributing to the country’s growth and success.

DWE has a clear and compelling goal which aims to enhance Emirati women’s status, and to support them to pursue global leadership positions through innovative programs as well as international and local partnerships. This is in line with DWE’s strategic plan 2017-2021, the Dubai Plan 2021, and the UAE Vision 2021, all of which aim to fortify the nation’s efforts to drive the contribution of women in society and the national economy, as well as elevate their representation in decision-making positions in the public and private sectors. HE added that the Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020, through its sessions and global reach, contributes to achieving the Establishment’s objectives to foster strategic partnerships with entities from the public and private sectors.